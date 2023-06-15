Dental Equipment Market Poised for Remarkable Growth at a CAGR of 7.1%, Expected to Reach USD 11.59 Billion by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of dental disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Dental Equipment Market Size – USD 6.20 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Dental Equipment Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global dental equipment market size was USD 6.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of dental disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), untreated dental decay affects over one-quarter (26%) of individuals in the U.S. Gum disease affects over half (46%) of all persons aged 30 and above, while severe gum disease affects roughly 9% of adults. Oral cancers are more frequent in older persons, particularly those over the age of 55 who smoke and drink heavily.

To Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1538

In addition, rising medical tourism is another key factor driving market revenue growth. Dental tourism provides an effective mechanism for persons travelling overseas for treatment to receive inexpensive and accessible dental care, including dental operations such as surgery and aesthetic dentistry treatments. Dental Equipment Market, By Product (General and Diagnostics Equipment, Dental Consumables, and Others), By Treatment (Orthodontic, Endodontic, Periodontics, and Prosthodontic), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Key Players Included in this report are:

3M Company, Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Carestream Health, Patterson Companies, Inc., Planmeca OY, and Bien-Air Medical Technologies

What can be explored with the Dental Equipment Market Study?

Gain Market Understanding

Identify Growth Opportunities

Analyze and Measure the Global Dental Equipment Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Dental Equipment Market

Understand the Competitive Scenarios

Track Right Markets

Identify the Right Verticals

Quick Buy Dental Equipment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1538

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The general and diagnostics equipment segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Diagnostic equipment used in modern dentistry is a combination of computerized systems, specific tests, suggestive materials, and lighting. Dental problems including tooth decay, oral candidiasis, and xerostomia are common in elderly patients, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The prosthodontic segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Individuals rising demand for aesthetic appearance has compelled them to use prostheses and technical breakthroughs and product releases have also driven revenue growth of this segment.

In June 2022, Ivoclar, one of the world's leading producers of integrated solutions for high-quality dental applications with a diverse array of products and systems for dentists and dental technicians, introduced VivaScan, another dental market innovation.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Dental Equipment Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

General and Diagnostics Equipment

Dental Consumables

Others

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Orthodontic

Endodontic

Periodontics

Prosthodontic

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Dental Equipment Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Ask for Customization

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1538

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

PRIMARY RESEARCH MODEL

Post conglomeration of the data obtained through secondary research; a validation process is initiated to verify the numbers or figures. This process is usually performed by having a detailed discussion with the industry experts. Discussions with the subject matter experts were conducted to obtain quantitative and qualitative information and validate our market research findings.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Dental Equipment Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Dental Equipment Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dental-bone-graft-substitute-market

Dental Surgical Instruments Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dental-surgical-instruments-market

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-supply-chain-management-market

Laboratory Centrifuges Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laboratory-centrifuges-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.