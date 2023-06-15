Mapping the Micro Mobility Market : From Startups to Established Players | Research By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing traffic congestion, rising air pollution levels, and longer urban commutes are some key factors driving growth of the global micro mobility market

Market Size – USD 65.58 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.8%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of advanced telematics technologies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market research report on the Global "Micro Mobility Market " is segmented by Regions, Country, Company and other Segments. The global Micro Mobility Market is dominated by key Players, such as [𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐑𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝.𝐬, 𝐎𝐟𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐤𝐞, 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜. (𝐋𝐲𝐟𝐭), 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬® 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐔𝐛𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.] These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Stake holders and other participants in the global Micro Mobility Market will be able to gain the upper hand by using the report as a powerful resource for their business needs.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the micro mobility market. As countries implemented lockdowns and travel restrictions, the demand for shared micro mobility services such as scooters, bikes, and electric vehicles plummeted. This sudden drop in demand resulted in major disruptions for micro mobility operators worldwide.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?

The global micro mobility market is expected to reach a market size of USD 290.39 Billion in 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust revenue growth of the market can be attributed to rapidly increasing range of transportation services and vehicles, including e-bikes, dockless and docked shared bicycles, electric scooters, and electric skateboards. Rising need to reduce traffic congestion in urban areas and reduce reliance on private vehicles and encourage use of public transport is also driving a shift towards micro mobility solutions. Urban consumers are increasingly adopting micro mobility solutions due to enhancement in connectivity, mobile payments, quick battery charging, convenience of these solutions, and growing smartphone penetration in urban and rural areas. Rising investments by companies offering micro mobility solutions is also resulting in development of more cost-effective and advanced vehicles in the micro mobility solutions market.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬

𝟏. 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and in Chapters, we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Micro Mobility

This research report is the result of an extensive primary and secondary research effort into the Micro Mobility Market . It provides a thorough overview of the market's current and future objectives, along with a competitive analysis of the industry, broken down by application, type and regional trends. It also provides a dashboard overview of the past and present performance of leading companies. A variety of methodologies and analyses are used in the research to ensure accurate and comprehensive information about the Micro Mobility Market .

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬:The rising awareness of climate change and the need to reduce carbon emissions have fueled the demand for eco-friendly transportation alternatives. Micro mobility, with its emphasis on electric-powered vehicles, offers a greener option compared to traditional modes of transportation.

𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭-𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲: Micro mobility plays a crucial role in addressing the "last-mile" problem, where commuters struggle to find transportation options for short distances between their homes or workplaces and public transportation hubs. Electric scooters and bikes provide a convenient and efficient means of covering these short distances.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞, 𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Residential

Commercial

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

2-wheeler

3-wheeler

Others

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Up To 20 Km

20-40 Km

More than 40 Km

𝐖𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Up to 100 Kg

100-250 Kg

More than 250 Kg

𝟐.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐝𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The micro mobility market refers to the growing industry of small-scale, sustainable transportation solutions designed for short-distance travel within urban areas. It encompasses a range of vehicles such as electric scooters, bicycles, and small electric vehicles. Micro mobility aims to provide convenient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional modes of transportation, especially for short trips or last-mile connectivity. This market has gained traction due to factors such as urbanization, environmental concerns, the need for efficient transportation options, and advancements in technology. It offers individuals flexible and accessible transportation choices while reducing congestion and carbon emissions in cities. With the rise of smartphone apps and shared mobility platforms, users can easily locate and rent micro mobility vehicles, making them an increasingly popular option for urban commuters.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏) 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

