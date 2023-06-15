Luxury Savannahs Introduces the Future of the Savannah Cat Breed
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Savannahs, a leading TICA registered cattery and a pioneer in the creation and refinement of the Savannah cat breed, is proud to announce the next phase in the development of these beautiful and intelligent domesticated animals. As a responsible breeder, Luxury Savannahs aims to promote the breed's recognition and provide individuals with the opportunity to learn more about Savannah cats and their unique qualities.
At its very core, Luxury Savannahs prioritizes ethical and reputable breeding practices, ensuring genetically healthy pets that will enjoy long, happy lives. The cattery emphasizes responsible breeding by carefully screening potential clients, implementing early spaying and neutering to prevent backyard breeding and strays, and maintaining lifelong relationships with the families their kittens go home to.
The most notable breed Luxury Savannahs specializes in is the Silver Savannah cat, a rare and captivating color variation reminiscent of a snow leopard. The cattery's focus on this unique breed has yielded remarkable success, producing bright silver and white kittens adorned with striking black spots. By continuously refining their breeding techniques and employing genetic testing, Luxury Savannahs guarantees exceptional quality and health in their cats, providing pet owners with exceptional lifelong companions.
"Our commitment to breeding Savannah cats ethically and reputably is driven by our passion for these majestic animals," says Morgan Lynn, founder of Luxury Savannahs. "We strive to be lifelong mentors and friends to the families who adopt our kittens, ensuring they receive the best care and support throughout their lives."
According to the cattery, Savannah Cats are a relatively new breed and are often misunderstood due to misconceptions of aggression. However, owning a Savannah cat is akin to having a dog - without the same level of responsibility and stress. These cats are not only exotic and visually striking but also remarkably intelligent and emotionally perceptive. They are also easy to care for and offer unparalleled companionship.
"Our ultimate goal is to ensure that future generations have the privilege of owning Savannah cats and to share our success with others,” Morgan Lynn states. “We are proud to have some of our beautiful, healthy kittens in the homes of celebrities, and we see our kittens as the foundation ancestry for Savannah Cats owned by people in future centuries."
In addition to their breeding endeavors, Luxury Savannahs is actively involved in philanthropic initiatives within the feline community. They serve on the Board of Directors for The Schlazer Family Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating veterinary clinics, rescues, and adoption centers that prioritize the well-being and compassionate care of felines. Luxury Savannahs also educates prospective owners extensively, providing a comprehensive book to each buyer to ensure they are well-prepared to care for their new kitten.
For more information about Luxury Savannahs and their exquisite Silver Savannah cats, please visit www.luxurysavannahs.com or view them on Instagram at www.instagram.com/luxurysavannahslv.
About Luxury Savannahs
Luxury Savannahs, founded by Morgan Lynn, is a TICA registered cattery specializing in the breeding of exotic and top quality F1 through F3 Savannah kittens. With a strong focus on ethical and reputable breeding practices, Luxury Savannahs aims to provide genetically healthy pets that will live long, happy lives. As lifelong mentors and friends, they support and advise the families who adopt their kittens.
Morgan Lynn
