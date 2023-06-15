Cloudbric Joins ICT COMM 2023 Vietnam: Strengthening Its Presence in the Vietnamese Cybersecurity Market

Cloudbric introduced Cloudbric WAF+ to establish its strong presence of cloud security capability to the Vietnamese cybersecurity market.

SEOUL, YEOUI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric(CEO, Taejoon Jung), the company specializing in cloud security platforms, successfully participated in ICT COMM 2023 Vietnam in collaboration with its local partner P.A. Vietnam to enhance their presence in the Vietnamese cybersecurity market.

Known for its grand scale and specialized contents, ICT COMM stands as one of the largest IT trade shows in Asia, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and experts from various fields, including telecommunications, information technology, and digital transformation. The exhibition attracted over 12,000 attendees from various sectors, with approximately 500 participating companies representing the broad spectrum of the IT industry. The event was held at the Saigon Exhibition Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City from June 8th to 10th.

During the exhibition, Cloudbric showcased its cloud security platform Cloudbric WAF+, a fully managed web application firewall(WAF) security service that is managed by security experts. With its logic-based detection engine and patented deep-learning AI engine, cloudbric provides a remarkably low false positive rate, ensuring robust protection for businesses. Cloudbric drew significant attention, with over 200 enthusiastic visitors showing great interest in Cloudbric's capabilities in cybersecurity solutions, including Cloudbric WAF+.

Moreover, Tien Trinh, the Solution Consultant of P.A. Vietnam, delivered an engaging speaking session on "AI and Blockchain in Cybersecurity" under the exhibition theme of "Smart IT – The Trend of Digital Transformation 4.0 for SMEs". In his presentation, Trinh explained the importance of web security in the context of digital transformation, providing a perfect opportunity for Cloudbric to introduce Cloudbric WAF+ to attendees.

The successful collaboration between Cloudbric and P.A. Vietnam during the ICT COMM 2023 event has resulted in increased recognition and awareness of their innovative cloud security solutions within the Vietnamese cybersecurity market. As a direct outcome, Cloudbric is poised to continue expanding its footprint in Vietnam.

Taejoon Jung said, "The attention and positive feedback we have received at the event further emphasize the escalating demand and interest in cloud security within the Vietnamese cybersecurity market."

Jung continued, "As we continue to establish a strong presence in the Vietnamese markets, we remain focused on enhancing our security offerings and delivering world-class services to our valued customers."

