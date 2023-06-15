Unisun Energy Announces Collaboration with Eigra Fluelec in Spain
Framework Agreement Strengthens Already-Close Relationship -- Puts Resources in Place to Rapidly Execute on Opportunities in Spain and Europe
Alternus Energy Group (OSE:ALT)DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International renewable independent power producer (IPP) Alternus Energy Group Plc (OSE: ALT) (the “Company” or “Alternus”) today announced that its Netherlands-based subsidiary Unisun Energy B.V. (“Unisun”) has agreed to Terms and Conditions for a Strategic Collaboration Framework Agreement with Eigra Fluelec S.A> (“Eigra”), one of the largest industrial services providers in Europe.
The framework will enable the two firms to efficiently collaborate on potential EPC opportunities and Ready to Build (RTB) acquisitions, initially in Spain then later extending to other European markets. The relationship between the two firms dates from 2018, when Eigra executed the first project for Unisun in The Netherlands. The companies expect to finalize the Agreement in the coming days, which will lead to detailed negotiations related to specific projects over time.
Unisun Chief Operating Officer Leon Heijkoop commented, “We are excited to solidify this working relationship with Eigra, which already has a long track record of success. Spain is one of the most dynamic solar markets in Europe, presenting a huge opportunity for Unisun and Alternus. We have a solid pipeline already and expect rapid growth as we accelerate our development efforts in the country. To convert pipeline to operating solar parks, we need the resources lined up to design, build and connect projects quickly and efficiently. Eigra has been a great partner over the years, and we expect this collaboration to extend our track record of success together.”
Grupo Eigra Chief Executive Officer Miguel Angel Galindo Ortiz noted, “Alternus is emerging as a leading global renewable energy IPP, and we are proud to have helped in their early success. More importantly, we are proud that they recognize the strength of our EPC services and see that we can help them accelerate their growth in Spain and across all of Europe. This agreement represents a strong partnership getting even stronger, enabling success for both our companies in the years ahead.”
Alternus Chief Executive Officer Vincent Browne concluded, “This collaboration framework strengthens our position in Europe as we embark on further building and realizing our pipeline in Spain and later all of Europe. Close partnerships with industry leaders like Eigra are a hallmark of Alternus and will enable us to accelerate our growth in the quarters ahead.”
About Unisun Energy Renewable Solutions
A 60% owned subsidiary of Alternus Energy Group plc, Unisun Energy creates, develops, and realizes sustainable, innovative solar energy solutions. From the drawing board to implementation and financing, Unisun offers all expertise in one. Originally founded in Shanghai, China, Unisun has been active worldwide since 2013 and is now based in the Netherlands.
About Eigra Fluelec S.A.
Eigra is a Spain company and the EPC Renewable Energies services division of the EIGRA GROUP. Since 2008 EIGRA has developed its capacities for the design, supply and construction of large photovoltaic plants, both in Spain and in the EU. The experience and success achieved in recent years has been the true engine of evolution of our company. Eigra has its offices in Spain, as well as recently opened a subsidiary in the United Kingdom.
About Alternus Energy Group Plc
Alternus Energy Group Plc is an international vertically integrated independent power producer (IPP). Headquartered in Ireland, and listed on the Euronext Growth Oslo, the Company develops, installs, owns, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The Company also has offices in Rotterdam and the United States. For more information visit www.alternusenergy.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This notice contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act and section 21E of the Exchange Act that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Alternus. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alternus. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties and should not be relied upon as representing Alternus’ assessments of any date after the date of this notice. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.
