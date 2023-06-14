Submit Release
APA Corporation Announces Appointment of Scott Grandt as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq:APA) today announced Scott Grandt has been named senior vice president, Corporate Development; effective June 12.

Grandt will lead APA’s corporate development team and will have global oversight over the identification, assessment and execution of potential transaction opportunities.

"I am pleased to welcome Scott to our leadership team," said Stephen J. Riney, APA’s chief financial officer and executive vice president. “He brings a diverse background in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, investor relations and corporate planning and will be a great complement to our executive team.”

Grandt joins APA from Goldman Sachs & Co., where he served as managing director, Investment Banking focusing on executing strategic and financial transactions for corporate clients and financial sponsors. Before that, he was with Alta Mesa Resources leading the finance and investor relations function. He began his career at Citigroup, where he held various roles of increasing responsibility. Grandt holds a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and in the Dominican Republic. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

