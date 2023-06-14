Introducing "Lightspeed Listings"

Lightspeed Crypto Services, LLC., Offers Expert Assistance for Crypto Projects to Secure Listings on Prominent Data Aggregators

/EIN News/ -- LEWES, DE, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading the charge in facilitating seamless integration between cutting-edge cryptocurrencies and top data aggregation platforms, Dr. Christopher Johnson is pleased to announce the launch of his website "Lightspeed Listings." This groundbreaking service aims to empower crypto projects by ensuring their presence on renowned platforms such as CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko as well as dozens of other data aggregators.



Cryptocurrency data aggregators play a pivotal role in the industry, providing users with valuable information about projects, market trends, and overall performance. By securing listings on these platforms, crypto projects gain exposure to a wide audience and solidify their credibility within the digital asset space. Dr. Johnson, who has a KYC with Assure Defi, wanted to bring a more credible way of doing business in support of crypto projects needing support with their listing endeavors. He centers his business around the motto, "We care about your project."



Lightspeed Listings offers five comprehensive services to cater to the unique needs of crypto projects:





CoinMarketCap Listing: Ensuring seamless integration of projects on the prestigious CoinMarketCap platform, granting access to a vast community of crypto enthusiasts and investors.

CoinGecko Listing: Assisting projects in securing listings on CoinGecko, one of the most popular and trusted platforms in the crypto sphere.

CMC + CG Listing Bundle: A comprehensive package that combines CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko listings, maximizing visibility across multiple platforms simultaneously.

Circulation and Total Supply APIs: Providing accurate and reliable APIs to report circulation and total supply figures, ensuring consistency across dozens of data aggregation platforms.

CG Verified Circulation Supply and CMC Verified Circulation Supply: Offering verification services for circulation supplies, leading to enhanced rankings and increased credibility.

Christopher Johnson, PhD., known by his persona as "Mr. Lightspeed" for his fast and well-detailed work, expressed the importance of verified circulation supplies, stating, "The verified circulation supplies lead to much higher rankings and credibility on data aggregation sites that report this information. We ensure our API reporting is compatible with dozens of sites that use our APIs. This is our most popular service." Future offerings from the company will include crypto-based press releases so projects can get custom written articles from Dr. Johnson's team to a wide range of crypto publications.



Lightspeed Listings aims to bridge the gap between crypto projects and data aggregators, enabling seamless integration and establishing a stronger industry ecosystem. By leveraging Dr. Johnson's expertise and extensive network, crypto projects can navigate the crypto listing process with ease, gaining a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.



Christopher Johnson, PhD President Lightspeed Crypto Services, LLC info at cryptolistings.ai