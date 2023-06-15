Ponto Footwear and Ministry of Supply Launch Shoe Collaboration Using MIRUM® Plant-Based Leather

UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ponto Footwear has partnered with the Boston-based apparel company Ministry of Supply (MOS), and the Peoria-based materials company Natural Fiber Welding (NFW), to launch PlantForm Pacific: the first-ever plant-based dress-sneaker, made from MIRUM® - NFW’s patented zero plastic platform of leather-like alternatives. The collaboration combines the expertise of all three companies to craft a stylish, comfortable shoe without animal- or plastic-based materials.

PlantForm Pacific is designed for the on-the-go professional who not only values how they look and feel, but the impact their clothing has on our planet. While the silhouette is familiar to avid Ponto fans, and fits neatly within the wardrobe of any MOS wearer, PlantForm’s innovative materials offer a unique, zero-compromise perspective on sustainability.

The teams at NFW, Ponto and MOS have taken PlantForm one step further (pun intended) than the already groundbreaking use of MIRUM®. Ministry of Supply’s flagship Apollo fabric lines the inner shoe and footbed, providing NASA-derived Phase Change Materials (PCMs) that act as a thermal battery to maintain an ideal temperature and sweat-free experience through long days on foot.

"We're thrilled to partner with Ministry of Supply and Natural Fiber Welding, who helped us to create our first-ever plant-based shoe," said Aaron Roubitchek, founder of Ponto Footwear. "We believe in products centered around function, fashion, and sustainability, and this collaboration is a testament to that."

“I remember when (MOS Co-Founder) Gihan first brought me a pair of Ponto shoes,” said Ministry of Supply CEO and Co-Founder Aman Advani. “I remember having this aha moment of ‘this is the footwear equivalent of Ministry of Supply’, which was my first signal that there was a great partnership to be had here.”

“This shoe is another great example of how collaborations can drive responsible production for people, animals, and the planet we share. Three companies have come together to create a stylish, easy-to-wear shoe thoughtfully made from abundant nutrients while avoiding fossil resources and petrochemicals. We are grateful for our collaboration with Ponto and Ministry of Supply. It is refreshing to work with other expert brands that understand nature's importance and power,” said Luke Haverhals, CEO and founder of NFW.

With a seamless combination of function, comfort, sustainability and a touch of heritage fashion, Ponto, MOS and NFW are poised to ignite a disruptive movement centered on the concept of Materials First.

The PlantForm Pacific is now available in two colorways, in both men's and women's sizes, on the Ponto Footwear website. For more information on the collaboration, please visit https://pontofootwear.com/