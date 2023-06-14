Bonnie Crombie Makes It Official!

Mississauga Mayor seeks leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At an overflowing crowd at Metalworks Studios, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie announced that she will seek the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party. Crombie was introduced by Don Valley West Member of Provincial Parliament, Stephanie Bowman, and supported on stage by over thirty members of her exploratory campaign.



Introducing Crombie, Bowman described her as, “the only one candidate that would have the experience, tenacity, and broad appeal to unite the Ontario Liberal Party and defeat Doug Ford and the Conservatives in the next election.”

Crombie took to the stage to address the enthusiastic crowd in person and those watching via livestream, thanking them for their support during her exploratory phase and attending her launch today.

In her remarks, Crombie spoke of the issues facing Ontario, “Our healthcare is in crisis. Our education system is being shortchanged. Our environment is fragile. And life in Ontario is becoming more unaffordable.” She went on to point out that the Ford government, “is more interested in helping their friends than in helping you.”

Crombie shared her five core beliefs that will guide her through the campaign saying, “I believe in building our economy and making sure all citizens can participate; making life more affordable for Ontarians; that our schools should be the best in Canada; in strengthening our universal healthcare system; and in taking care of our environment for us, our children and grandchildren.”

She stressed that she wants to, “renew, rebuild, and re-energize the Ontario Liberal Party by creating a big tent 21st century political party.”

Crombie concluded her remarks by saying, “Liberals have been knocked down before, but we dusted ourselves off, and got back into the fight. And I’m ready to fight! Together we can stop Ford and bring honest, ethical, and dedicated government back to the people of this province.”

For more information contact:

Marcel Wieder 416-545-9002 marcel@aurorastrategy.com