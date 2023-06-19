Submit Release
Quinn Residences partners with Beekin

To continue to deliver operational efficiencies and a best-in-class resident experience, we found LeaseMax to be a like-minded partner and look forward to using the platform.”
— Colleen Yeager, SVP of Operations at Quinn
ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quinn Residences (‘Quinn’), one of the largest owner, operator, developer of Build-to-Rent (BTR) communities, has partnered with Beekin Inc. (“Beekin”).

Quinn will leverage Beekin’s AI-powered revenue optimization software LeaseMax across its BTR portfolio, a first for purpose built for rent.

Colleen Yeager, SVP of Operations at Quinn, commented: “Quinn is the market leader in build-to-rent in the southeastern US. With a portfolio of over 5,100 homes across 38 communities, we are proud of the communities we build and our culture of excellence. To continue to deliver operational efficiencies and a best-in-class resident experience, we found LeaseMax to be a like-minded partner and look forward to using the platform to enhance our asset management capabilities.”

Vidur Gupta, Founder and CEO of Beekin, said: “We admire Quinn’s market-leading position in BTR and their focus on best-in-class operations, asset management and data analytics. We appreciate their desire to adopt innovative solutions, at a time of macro uncertainty. As operational efficiency and asset management become paramount, LeaseMax, having been successfully deployed across thousands of apartments and single-family homes, is uniquely positioned to help BTR operators boost income, improve resident experience and deliver vital housing supply to the country.”

About Beekin

Beekin is a decision intelligence platform for institutional investors and lenders, for rental housing. By leveraging cutting-edge AI and Big Data, Beekin’s patented solution suite helps data-obsessed operators outperform. Through rent valuations, revenue optimization and rental indexation, Beekin’s solutions are boosting NOI, increasing customer retention and driving operational efficiencies across underwriting and asset management, for some of the most sophisticated operators in the United States. For more information, please visit beekin.co.

Beekin Media Contact
Vidur Gupta
CEO
vidur@beekin.co

About Quinn Residences

With 5,110 homes across 38 communities in its portfolio, Quinn Residences is an institutionally backed real estate operating company focused on developing, owning, and operating new, well located, and highly amenitized dedicated communities of single-family rentals in key markets in the Southeastern United States. For more information on Quinn Residences, please visit our website at https://live-quinn.com/.

Quinn Media Contact
Addy Kundla
akundla@thewilbertgroup.com

Vidur Gupta
Beekin
+1 917-720-3422
