Preliminary post-Fiona forestry imagery now available

CANADA, June 14 - The first updated satellite images of PEI’s forests are now available on the province’s website.

“Government continues to work with our partners on forest recovery after Fiona. We need to manage our forests using the best available science and the advice of local experts if we are to set our forests on a path to recovery." - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Imagery is available for 12 out of 16 areas. Weather impeded images of the remaining four areas, and the province has acquired new images which will be available in the coming weeks. There are more than 31,720 hectares of forest affected by blowdown in the 12 areas that have been completed. Affected area ranges from 1.6% in Eastern Prince County to 28.9% along the North Shore, with localized windfall of up to 40%.

This information will help government and landowners understand the full impact of Fiona and plan for the future. Provincial forest technicians, landowners, and forest contractors will use the images to continue to target areas affected by blowdown, in particular areas with high concentrations of softwood trees and those near higher risk infrastructure such as houses, barns, and public buildings. Should a fire occur, the imagery will be very important in helping provincial fire fighters manage the response.

PEI 2 Billion Trees will support the creation of new permanent forest cover on currently unforested lands, in low-forest-cover watersheds and riparian zones, and in urban areas across the province. Planting a mix of climate-adaptive species with a range of habitat requirements will enhance biodiversity and offer additional resiliency to the impacts of climate change. Municipalities, agriculture landowners, private landowners and watershed area landowners may be eligible for an incentive.

Woodland owners can be eligible for forestry-related advice and financial assistance through the Forest Enhancement Program. The province will provide funding up to 70 percent of the estimated cost for many recommended treatments. This includes a salvage incentive for hurricane-downed wood.

More information on these and other forestry programs is available on our Island forests page and the updated imagery is available online

Media contact:

Katie Cudmore

Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

902-314-3996

katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca