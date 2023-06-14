Submit Release
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX, NYSE: BIPC) today announced that all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (“Exchangeable Shares”) and holders of class B multiple voting shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the Corporation’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 14, 2023 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

In accordance with the Corporation’s articles, each Exchangeable Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Shares were entitled to a total of 331,842,864 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the eight directors:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld %
Jeffrey Blidner 374,689,645 93.87 % 24,483,888 6.13 %
William Cox 398,505,743 99.83 % 667,790 0.17 %
Roslyn Kelly 398,872,089 99.92 % 301,444 0.08 %
John Mullen 394,866,507 98.92 % 4,307,026 1.08 %
Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla 396,233,443 99.26 % 2,940,090 0.74 %
Suzanne Nimocks 397,267,096 99.52 % 1,906,437 0.48 %
Anne Schaumburg 395,014,111 98.96 % 4,159,422 1.04 %
Rajeev Vasudeva 396,237,945 99.26 % 2,935,588 0.74 %


A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares represented at the Corporation’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at https://sedar.com.

About Brookfield Infrastructure 

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Corporation, a global alternative asset manager with over $825 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to https://brookfield.com.

Contact Information

Media Investor Relations
Simon Maine Stephen Fukuda
Managing Director, Corporate Communications Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: +44 739 890 9278 Tel: +1 (416) 956-5129
Email: bam.enquiries@brookfield.com  Email: stephen.fukuda@brookfield.com

