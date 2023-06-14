Take a Moment in Sask Parks: June 14-27

CANADA, June 14 - Released on June 14, 2023

Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks offer camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake.

There are also exciting events and programming to fill visitors' days with fun, laughter, and joy in the great outdoors. Take a moment to join in the fun and experience nature to the fullest.

See below for a list of special events occurring over the next two weeks:

The Great Outdoors at Greenwater Lake Provincial Park

Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Visit Greenwater Lake this Father's Day weekend for the ultimate Dad's day! The Great Outdoors at Greenwater Lake includes an Amazing Race, learn-to-fish program, flag football, canoeing, crafts, and a performance by Iron Orr! All in celebration of fathers.

Make it a day trip, or a weekend getaway to thank Dad or that special person, for everything he does. Bring a tent or trailer and camp overnight. Don't miss out. Pre-register today. https://parks.saskatchewan.ca/tourDetails.do?contractCode=SKPP&parkId=290290&tourId=15455&cat=1

Canada Day Events at Many Provincial Parks

Saturday, July 1, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Canada Day will be buzzing with activity in Sask Parks this year. Join us for a full day of activities, games, crafts, and cake to celebrate Canada Day! Take a look at our Canada Day Guide to discover the full day of events and which parks are participating.

Make a weekend out of it and plan a camping trip with friends and family. Enjoy the Canada Day events and take some time to go hiking, relax at the beach, and sit around a campfire into the evening.

Canada Day events are free with a valid Park Entry Permit.

UPCOMING EVENTS

SaskExpress - Reel Music: The Sequel at Six Provincial Parks

Performances at 7 p.m.

Workshops at 2 p.m.

Friday, July 14 - Candle Lake Provincial Park

Saturday, July 15 - Meadow Lake Provincial Park

Sunday, July 16 - Makwa Lake Provincial Park

Friday, July 21 - Pike Lake Provincial Park

Saturday, July 22 - Duck Mountain Provincial Park

Sunday, July 23 - Greenwater Lake Provincial Park

SaskExpress is back in the provincial parks for another year, and this workshop and performance are not to be missed!

Reel Music: The Sequel is an epic movie trailer that journeys throughout the history of motion pictures via the hit classic songs that made them so moving. Every audience will recognize their favourites and enjoy the laughable and touching adventures of their characters as they transport you to the movies!

Join the 2023 Summer cast of SaskExpress for a brand-new Workshop in The Park before the performance!

These events are free with a valid Park Entry Permit.

Stay up to date with all the amazing special events and programming taking place in Sask Parks this summer! Visit the saskparks.com event calendar to explore them all.

Residents can also book their stay in Sask Parks here: parks.saskatchewan.ca.

