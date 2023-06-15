Dive into the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Book Drive
RBAC Launches Children's Book Drive in Support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles
We are honored to partner with Team Evie and CHLA’s Literally Healing program for this meaningful endeavor.”PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC), a non-profit aquatic facility in Pasadena, is excited to announce a charitable book drive in partnership with The Evelyn Swierczynski Foundation (Team Evie) benefiting the Children's Hospital Los Angeles’ (CHLA) Literally Healing program. This collaborative initiative aims to allow young CHLA patients to explore the joy of reading and foster their imagination during their hospital stay.
The RBAC believes in the transformative power of community. Through organizing a children's book drive, RBAC hopes to positively impact children's lives and support their healing process. From June 20 through July 11, the RBAC will set up a dedicated collection point within its lobby, where visitors can contribute new children's books. All donated books will be reviewed by CHLA to ensure that they meet the guidelines and provide age-appropriate content for children.
"We are honored to partner with Team Evie and CHLA’s Literally Healing program for this meaningful endeavor," said Jimmy Francis, President and Executive Director of Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. "By sharing the magic of storytelling, we hope to make children's stay at CHLA a little more comfortable."
All collected books will be presented to CHLA’s Literally Healing program in honor of Evie’s birthday on July 15. CHLA manages over 700,000 patient visits annually and performs more than 15,000 surgeries. It is also ranked the No. 1 children’s hospital in California, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals.
Literally Healing is an innovative reading program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles that gifts brand-new books to patients, siblings, parents or other caregivers. Over a year, that can amount to over 65,000 books, thanks to generous donors passionate about encouraging literacy access for hospitalized children.
The Evelyn Swierczynski Foundation began in honor of their daughter Evelyn who lost her battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on October 30, 2018. Team Evie supports CHLA through fundraising events and events like their annual holiday book drive and bi-annual blood/bone marrow drives. Evie loved books and benefited from CHLA's Literally Healing Program. Since 2018, the foundation has donated over 10,000 books.
The RBAC invites individuals, businesses, and organizations in the community to participate by donating their favorite children's books. Drop off your book donations at the RBAC today! For more information about the RBAC Book Drive and how to participate, please visit rosebowlaquatics.org/bookdrive
