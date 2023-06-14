Smart ERP Solutions to Host Webinar on Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM)
During this webinar, SmartERP’s Oracle EPM Practice Lead expert, Rajeevan Dhanaraj, will delve into the key features and benefits of Oracle EPMPLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart ERP Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) services and solutions, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a webinar on Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM). The webinar, titled "Transforming Financial Insights with Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM)," will take place on June 21, 2023, 10 AM PST/1 PM EST.
The Smart ERP Solutions webinar aims to provide attendees with valuable insights into the latest advancements and best practices in Oracle EPM. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of how Oracle EPM can streamline financial planning and budgeting processes, drive accurate forecasting, enhance profitability analysis, and improve overall performance management.
During the webinar, industry experts from Smart ERP Solutions will share their knowledge and expertise in implementing Oracle EPM solutions across a wide range of industries. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions and gain insights directly from the experts.
"We are excited to host this webinar on Oracle Enterprise Performance Management," said Lynn Duffy, Vice President Operations, Business Development and Client Success, Smart ERP Solutions. "Oracle EPM is a powerful tool that enables organizations to effectively manage their financial performance, optimize decision-making, and drive growth. Through this webinar, we aim to empower businesses with the knowledge they need to maximize the benefits of Oracle EPM."
The webinar is open to business executives, finance professionals, IT leaders, and anyone interested in learning more about Oracle EPM. Registration for the event is now open, and interested participants can register on the Smart ERP Solutions website.
About Smart ERP Solutions
Smart ERP Solutions, an Oracle Partner, is a global provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) services and solutions focusing on Oracle applications. With a team of experienced consultants and industry experts, Smart ERP Solutions offers end-to-end ERP services, including consulting, implementation, customization, integration, and application support. The company is committed to helping organizations streamline business processes, optimize operations, and achieve sustainable growth.
