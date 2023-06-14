Ilham Aliyev received First Deputy Chairman of Türkiye’s Justice and Development Party Binali Yıldırım

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received First Deputy Chairman of Türkiye’s Justice and Development Party Binali Yıldırım.

The head of state once again extended his congratulations on the victory of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and People’s Alliance in the election held in Türkiye.

They underlined the importance of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s making his first state visit to Azerbaijan after his election as the President of Türkiye, adding this visit had as always been very effective. It was noted that during this visit the heads of state gave instructions to respective ministries to do consistent work to develop the Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance in a variety of fields and directions. They underscored that the visit of Turkish head of state would give a great contribution to cementing brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries in all the spheres.

The importance of further expanding cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States and Binali Yıldırım’s activity within this organization as the Chairman of the Council of Elders were underscored during the conversation.

The operations of Turkish companies in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan were highlighted at the meeting.

Expressing his gratitude for the congratulations, Binali Yıldırım described the state visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Azerbaijan as successful. Binali Yıldırım said that during his stay in Azerbaijan, he would visit Shusha with a delegation and familiarize himself with the large-scale ongoing construction works there. He emphasized that as the chairman of Council of Elders he would contribute to further expansion of cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States.

Years-long successful cooperation between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Justice and Development Party was hailed during the conversation.