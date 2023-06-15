The Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique: A Skin-Preserving Cascade of Actions
Non-invasive magnetic tattoo removal is a new and innovative procedure that uses a cascade of natural actions linked to each other without breaking the skin.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-invasive magnetic tattoo removal process works like this:
1. A small handheld device is placed over the tattoo. that provides mechanical and physical action targeted manipulation and friction, contributing to the gradual removal of tattoo ink particles.
2.When The device vibrates, creating Strong Ultrasonic Action waves that penetrate the skin and cause the ink particles in the tattoo to breaking up into smaller pieces: By utilizing vibration with magnetic needles of sizes 52, 88, and 132, the technique employs a powerful ultrasonic action. These vibrations may help disrupt tattoo pigments without the need for invasive methods, providing a non-invasive alternative to traditional tattoo removal techniques.
3. A magnetic field is then generated by the device, which attracts the ink particles to the needles on the device with Powerful 300 Gauss Magnetic Action: The magnetic needles of sizes 52, 88, and 132 introduce a robust 300 Gauss magnetic action. This magnetic field interacts with the tattoo pigments, potentially aiding in their breakdown and removal. Extensive research and development have been conducted to harness the power of magnets for tattoo removal.
4. Magnetic & Chemical Action with Tattoo Removal Solution: Complementing the mechanical and physical actions, the technique incorporates a tattoo removal solution that combines magnetic and chemical properties. This solution works synergistically with the magnetic needles, potentially enhancing the breakdown and elimination of tattoo pigments. These needles then remove the ink particles from the skin.
5. Thus the body's immune system then removes the ink particles through the lymphatic system.
Here are some additional details about the non-invasive magnetic tattoo removal process:
Ultrasonic waves: Ultrasonic waves are sound waves that vibrate at a very high frequency. They are used in a variety of medical procedures, including tattoo removal. The ultrasonic waves used in non-invasive magnetic tattoo removal are specifically designed to break up ink particles without damaging the surrounding tissue.
Magnetic field: The magnetic field used in non-invasive magnetic tattoo removal is generated by a small handheld device. The magnetic field attracts the ink particles to the needles on the device, which then remove the ink particles from the skin.
Tattoo removal solution: A tattoo removal solution is used to help loosen the ink particles and make them easier to remove. The solution is applied to the skin before the treatment begins.
