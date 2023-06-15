The Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique: A Skin-Preserving Cascade of Actions

Non-invasive magnetic tattoo removal is a new and innovative procedure that uses a cascade of natural actions linked to each other without breaking the skin.

1. A small handheld device is placed over the tattoo. that provides mechanical and physical action targeted manipulation and friction, contributing to the gradual removal of tattoo ink particles.

2.When The device vibrates, creating Strong Ultrasonic Action waves that penetrate the skin and cause the ink particles in the tattoo to breaking up into smaller pieces: By utilizing vibration with magnetic needles of sizes 52, 88, and 132, the technique employs a powerful ultrasonic action. These vibrations may help disrupt tattoo pigments without the need for invasive methods, providing a non-invasive alternative to traditional tattoo removal techniques.

3. A magnetic field is then generated by the device, which attracts the ink particles to the needles on the device with Powerful 300 Gauss Magnetic Action: The magnetic needles of sizes 52, 88, and 132 introduce a robust 300 Gauss magnetic action. This magnetic field interacts with the tattoo pigments, potentially aiding in their breakdown and removal. Extensive research and development have been conducted to harness the power of magnets for tattoo removal.

4. Magnetic & Chemical Action with Tattoo Removal Solution: Complementing the mechanical and physical actions, the technique incorporates a tattoo removal solution that combines magnetic and chemical properties. This solution works synergistically with the magnetic needles, potentially enhancing the breakdown and elimination of tattoo pigments. These needles then remove the ink particles from the skin.

5. Thus the body's immune system then removes the ink particles through the lymphatic system.

Here are some additional details about the non-invasive magnetic tattoo removal process:

Ultrasonic waves: Ultrasonic waves are sound waves that vibrate at a very high frequency. They are used in a variety of medical procedures, including tattoo removal. The ultrasonic waves used in non-invasive magnetic tattoo removal are specifically designed to break up ink particles without damaging the surrounding tissue.

Magnetic field: The magnetic field used in non-invasive magnetic tattoo removal is generated by a small handheld device. The magnetic field attracts the ink particles to the needles on the device, which then remove the ink particles from the skin.

Tattoo removal solution: A tattoo removal solution is used to help loosen the ink particles and make them easier to remove. The solution is applied to the skin before the treatment begins.

The Technique of Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal by Linda Paradis: A non-laser method of removing all types of Tattoos using the non-invasive Magnetic needles invented and developed by Mrs. Linda Paradis by which the Specially designed 300 Gauss Magnetic needles does not go deep into the skin and with the help of Tattoo Removal serum expel the ink out of the skin effectively. No anesthesia is needed to do this treatment and there are no scars after the treatment. Please, do not compare our Non-Invasive Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technique with other chemical techniques such as acids, saline, or high alkaline technique procedures as this technique is completely a different and a new concept to remove tattoos. This technique is not in experimental stage but already has been tested and being used by well-renowned professionals worldwide. It is the only technique that guarantees ZERO scars, regardless of the number of sessions. The Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles 52/88/132 : Non-Invasive Magnetic needles are composed and assembled in round square formation with powerful Magnetism (300 Gauss). This concept was invented and developed by Mrs. Linda Paradis who is a leader in the Tattoo Removing industry for the past 23 years. The Combination of These needles and Tattoo Removal Solution has introduced non-invasive and the safest technique to remove tattoos. These Non-Invasive Magnetic Needles helps technicians to achieve fast results and guarantees great treatment results. It does not matter how complex is the tattoo is. It will be removed efficiently. Specifications of Non-Invasive Magnetic needles: Non-Invasive Magnetic needles are patented technology. Designed with a magnetic cartridge technology and an open tip for user’s comfort. Works without producing vibrations. A protective rubber cover to prevent ink backflow. Has a zero-resistance design which is useful for the long life of the machine. Why we use 300 Gauss Magnetic Needles? As tattoo inks contain a wide range of heavy metals, whichever organic, inorganic or minerals. The Percentage of heavy metals differ depending on the composition. Most of the heavy metals contained in tattoo inks are ferromagnetic.

