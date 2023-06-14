Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,202 in the last 365 days.

RIBUS Opens New Production Facility in Nevada

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIBUS Inc. opened its doors to its first solely owned and operated production facility in Sparks, Nevada, this month. The company, previously based in St. Louis, moved its headquarters to Sparks, located in the Reno area, earlier this year.

RIBUS' new, solely owned and operated production facility in Sparks, Nevada.

The new 15,000+ square-foot plant, located at 1355 Greg St., Suite 101, Sparks, NV 89431, is organic and Kosher certified, with Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Halal and SQF certifications pending. RIBUS’ new facility has added additional jobs to the Reno, Nevada area in plant operations, quality, maintenance, supply chain, customer service and finance departments.

“Having our own plant gives us increased capacity and control over making changes that are needed in the marketplace,” said Steve Peirce, co-founder and president of RIBUS. “Some of these changes may include different package sizes, different particle sizes, and new, innovative ingredients.”

The new 15,000+ square-foot plant is organic and Kosher certified, with Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Halal and SQF certifications pending.

Peirce says the new production facility comes from market demand for RIBUS’ clean label ingredients including Nu-FLOW and other excipients.

“RIBUS is dedicated to fulfilling additional demand to meet customer needs,” said Peirce. “With this new production facility, we are perfectly positioned for 300%+ incremental production capacity."

RIBUS’ Nu-FLOW ingredient, also known as “The Synthetics Replacer,'' gives manufacturers the option to replace synthetics or other anti-caking agents including silicone dioxide, tri-calcium phosphate (or talc), with a natural or certified organic ingredient. By using Nu-FLOW, producers can list “rice hulls” for a clean, consumer-friendly label, while also solving anti-caking, flow and other manufacturing and production challenges. Nu-FLOW is made from rice hulls that are steam sterilized and ground to a fine powder producing a natural alternative to silicon dioxide or other anti-caking or flow agents.

For more than 30 years, RIBUS has worked with some of the most well-known Fortune 50 food and beverage corporations around the world and its ingredients can be found in everything from snacks to some of the most popular spice and seasoning products. RIBUS continues to stay at the forefront of the clean label movement, and its new plant in Nevada will give the company more opportunities to create innovative, clean label ingredients adding to its current clean label portfolio that includes: Nu-RICENu-BAKENu-FLOWNu-FLACNu-MAGNu-BIND, and Nu-SORP.

RIBUS produces plant-based non-GMO, natural, organic, vegan and gluten-free ingredients for the food, beverage, pet and dietary supplement companies. Its technology and patented ingredients are used by contract and branded manufacturers and formulators to help solve production issues while bringing clean label innovation to a wide variety of products. RIBUS, which stands for Rice Ingredient Business United States, is the Original Clean Label Ingredient Company® that supplies American-made natural and organic plant-based ingredients. Learn more at: https://www.ribus.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/589a92cd-48bf-449a-8f21-4bbfd097dabf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29b0b03a-6a0c-4952-aec2-dfd24e244b00


Media Contact:
Amy Summers
212-757-3419 | amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com
Pitch Publicity®

Primary Logo

RIBUS' new, solely owned and operated production facility in Sparks, Nevada.

RIBUS' new, solely owned and operated production facility in Sparks, Nevada.
The new 15,000+ square-foot plant is organic and Kosher certified, with Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Halal and SQF certifications pending.

The new 15,000+ square-foot plant is organic and Kosher certified, with Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Halal and SQF certifications pending.

You just read:

RIBUS Opens New Production Facility in Nevada

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more