RIBUS Opens New Production Facility in Nevada

RENO, Nev., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIBUS Inc . opened its doors to its first solely owned and operated production facility in Sparks, Nevada, this month. The company, previously based in St. Louis, moved its headquarters to Sparks, located in the Reno area, earlier this year.





The new 15,000+ square-foot plant, located at 1355 Greg St., Suite 101, Sparks, NV 89431, is organic and Kosher certified, with Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Halal and SQF certifications pending. RIBUS’ new facility has added additional jobs to the Reno, Nevada area in plant operations, quality, maintenance, supply chain, customer service and finance departments.

“Having our own plant gives us increased capacity and control over making changes that are needed in the marketplace,” said Steve Peirce, co-founder and president of RIBUS. “Some of these changes may include different package sizes, different particle sizes, and new, innovative ingredients.”





Peirce says the new production facility comes from market demand for RIBUS’ clean label ingredients including Nu-FLOW and other excipients.

“RIBUS is dedicated to fulfilling additional demand to meet customer needs,” said Peirce. “With this new production facility, we are perfectly positioned for 300%+ incremental production capacity."

RIBUS’ Nu-FLOW ingredient, also known as “The Synthetics Replacer,'' gives manufacturers the option to replace synthetics or other anti-caking agents including silicone dioxide, tri-calcium phosphate (or talc), with a natural or certified organic ingredient. By using Nu-FLOW, producers can list “rice hulls” for a clean, consumer-friendly label, while also solving anti-caking, flow and other manufacturing and production challenges . Nu-FLOW is made from rice hulls that are steam sterilized and ground to a fine powder producing a natural alternative to silicon dioxide or other anti-caking or flow agents.

For more than 30 years, RIBUS has worked with some of the most well-known Fortune 50 food and beverage corporations around the world and its ingredients can be found in everything from snacks to some of the most popular spice and seasoning products. RIBUS continues to stay at the forefront of the clean label movement, and its new plant in Nevada will give the company more opportunities to create innovative, clean label ingredients adding to its current clean label portfolio that includes: Nu-RICE , Nu-BAKE , Nu-FLOW , Nu-FLAC , Nu-MAG , Nu-BIND , and Nu-SORP .

RIBUS produces plant-based non-GMO, natural, organic, vegan and gluten-free ingredients for the food, beverage, pet and dietary supplement companies. Its technology and patented ingredients are used by contract and branded manufacturers and formulators to help solve production issues while bringing clean label innovation to a wide variety of products. RIBUS, which stands for Rice Ingredient Business United States, is the Original Clean Label Ingredient Company® that supplies American-made natural and organic plant-based ingredients. Learn more at: https://www.ribus.com .

