Cranston Signs Learn365RI Municipal Compact, Commits to Increasing Out-of-School Learning Opportunities

RHODE ISLAND, June 14 - CRANSTON, RI – Today, Governor Dan McKee and Cranston Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins signed the Learn365RI Municipal Compact.

"I want to thank our partners in Cranston for joining our strategy for increasing the educational outcomes of our students," said Governor McKee. "I look forward to seeing how our students succeed with this new initiative."

"We are excited to join with Governor McKee, as well as my fellow mayors and municipal leaders, to invest in our Cranston students. We look forward to improving access to educational opportunities across our city through the creation of fun, engaging and inspiring experiences. Supporting academic skill development with out-of-school learning and real-world exposure is invaluable to prepare our students for lifelong success," said Cranston Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins.

Learn365RI seeks to improve student learning outcomes to reach Massachusetts levels in three key metrics: RICAS math and English Language Arts scores, student attendance, and FAFSA completion.

Cranston is the 11th community to commit to partnering with the state to improve student achievement levels through increasing out-of-school learning time, joining Newport, Bristol, East Providence, East Greenwich, Providence, Warren, Smithfield, Pawtucket, North Kingstown and Jamestown.

