Fort Myers Psychiatry: Certified Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners and Therapists Offer Fast, Effective Solutions to Mental Wellness

A Peaceful Mind Counseling Group comprises a team of mental health experts committed to helping people find peace of mind and live their best lives.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about a third of adults in Florida reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, with a corresponding increase in substance abuse and drug-related deaths.

Floridians suffering from mood disorders and mental health issues require more than talk therapy and can seek help from a highly acclaimed psychiatric center in Fort Myers—A Peaceful Mind Counseling Group.

The people behind A Peaceful Mind Counseling Group believe everyone deserves access to the best mental health care available and provide patients with comprehensive psychiatry services at their Fort Myers center. The group comprises a multi-disciplined team of experts, including a double-board certified PMHNP psychiatric provider to address psychological issues at a deeper level through evaluations and assessments.

The goal at A Peaceful Mind Counseling in Fort Myers FL is to get patients better without having to spend lengthy periods in therapy. Instead, the center’s therapists begin every therapist-patient relationship with the end in mind, striving to ensure patients experience results from day one.

The psychiatric service providers at A Peaceful Mind Counseling Group are mental health experts with years of experience behind them. They help patients and family members of patients suffering from mental health crises or mental illnesses, individually or as couples.

Adults and teens suffering from intrusive thoughts, symptoms of anxiety disorders, depression, or just struggling with life will find support through the Fort Myers Center’s psychiatric services. Patients needing a second opinion or diagnosis by a qualified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner can count on the center to provide evidence-based medical advice that follows best practices of medicine and psychiatry.

Psychiatric providers at A Peaceful Mind Counseling Group have the experience and expertise to deal with various conditions, including ADHD medication management, depression disorder, anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder treatment and therapy, eating and sleep disorder, anger management, OCD, and more.

The center’s certified EMDR therapists offer fast, effective solutions to get patients back to living their best lives. With thousands of hours of training and experience, they help individuals avoid months or years of treatment through EMDR Therapy, a highly effective technique that facilitates healing using the brain, to treat individuals that struggle with trauma, depression, anxiety, panic attacks, irritability, and relationship issues.

The center also has experienced specialists who offer counseling to individuals, teens, and couples to cope with anxiety, distress, and other life issues. They help individuals and teens overcome their challenges while developing a positive mindset. While for couples, the center’s marriage and family therapists show them a better way to deal with changing relationships change that takes a toll on their families.

For addiction treatments and interventions, the psychiatric team and addiction therapists specialize in helping individuals overcome relapses through addiction treatment and interventions to find a better quality of life without chemicals. The center also has a team specifically trained to work with vets and first responders to overcome stress, PTSD, anxiety, depression, and grief.

A Peaceful Mind Counseling Group is committed to providing mental health support to the people of Fort Myers. Their mantra is that everybody deserves access to qualified mental health experts who understand and will provide the psychiatric care needed to help their patients work through mental health disorders to gain the benefits of confidence and self-esteem from a peaceful mind.

Based in Fort Myers, FL, A Peaceful Mind Counseling Group comprises a team of multi-disciplinary therapists and psychiatric providers that specialize in the areas of psychiatry, psychotherapy, anxiety, depression, PTSD, couples counseling and family therapy, marriage counseling, individual counseling, teen counseling, addiction treatment and interventions, first responders, and veterans counseling. A Peaceful Mind Counseling Group has the knowledge and skills required to address the complex needs of patients seeking support and treatment for mental health concerns.

