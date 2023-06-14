EarlyBirds Enables Global Technology Collaboration for Both Businesses and Governments

/EIN News/ -- Forde, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm with an open innovation platform with services where early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) can collaborate to develop solutions to speed up technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, can enable global technology collaboration, which is vital for the success of modern day businesses. However, such a collaboration is not just about exchanging goods and services, but it also requires the establishment of an environment where organisations can collaborate effectively, sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources to attain common goals. This kind of collaboration is vital in relationships, where companies can work together to create value for customers and themselves. Those who would like to better understand how to enable global collaboration through the use of technology can take a look at the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem and how to become Early Adopters by going to https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

The benefit of organisations working together in a collaborative environment is the potential for achieving more than they could just by themselves. This is because collaboration allows participating businesses to use of their combined knowledge, resources, and expertise, which results in enhanced efficiency and productivity. Furthermore, collaboration can allow businesses to develop new products and services that may not have been possible for a single business to develop on their own.

Global collaboration is also essential for rapid innovation, which is critical in the modern-day business world that has to respond to the increasing demands of customers. For instance, businesses are under pressure to meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. The rapid pace of technology means product life cycles are just transient and temporary. Thus, it is easy to understand why a Forrester study has found that 71 percent of business leaders plan to speed up their development of new offerings just to keep their current market position.

While rapid innovation is a challenging task, collaboration can be the solution. However, the business disruptions caused by the pandemic and the new work styles that arose in response to it have posed challenges to global collaboration. Business leaders can facilitate better collaboration by democratizing innovation, putting ideas first, removing boundaries, and modernizing technology in the organisation.

EarlyBirds can be a vital enabler of global collaboration through its award-winning open innovation platform and services. At present, there are over 4.9 million technology innovators in the EarlyBirds platform spanning all types of industries. The EarlyBirds platform also contains a gigantic pool of data on industry and innovation news that can help participants better understand the broad range of subjects related to strategy, innovation, and collaboration. These technology companies, whether they are a start-up, scale-up or mature organisations, can sign up with the EarlyBirds system, where they can come in contact with potential users and customers for their new products. They can go to https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator to become part of the platform.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem can assist organisations in their technology improvement projects by allowing them to work with innovators and SMEs. There are two main services components. One is the Explorer program designed to accelerate the process of technological innovation for the organisation as a service. The Explorer program has various features, including regular webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; quarterly and monthly innovation days; a platform enterprise license; a nominated SME for the business; and a focus on particular types of innovations. The other component is the Challenger program, which is for finding solutions for a technical or business challenge or opportunity and identifying appropriate innovators that are the most suitable for them.

In addition, the EarlyBirds ecosystem map value chains, technology specialization and specific topics that provide companies an easy way to keep themselves updated on the various trends in these thematic areas not just to know what is happening but to seize any opportunities that may arise and solve business to technical problems. Those who want to better understand the Early Birds Marketplace and how it can be useful in global technology collaboration can go to the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

