Top Brands Share Sustainability Solutions at Plastics Innovation & Circularity Summit

WASHINGTON, DC (June 14, 2023) — Leaders from companies investing in circularity are attending the Innovation & Circularity Summit, hosted by the American Chemistry Council, June 28-29 in Orlando. Attendees will hear from speakers in industries reaching Americans at many different touchpoints – from restaurants to fashion, grocery to finance, automotive to healthcare.

The Innovation & Circularity Summit is shaping up to be an engaging, comprehensive look at plastics circularity, said Joshua Baca, ACC’s vice president of plastics. By gathering influential voices from different sectors, we aim to spark dynamic discussions, forge new partnerships, and accelerate the adoption of circular practices.



SESSIONS & SPEAKERS

Keynote: Liliana Esposito, Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer at Wendy’s – As part of Wendy’s Good Done Right corporate responsibility goals, the company has a near-term commitment to sustainably source 100% of its customer-facing packaging in North America by 2026 and is bringing circular innovations to market.

People Want More Recycled Plastic! The Brandowner Perspective – Learn how emerging recycling technologies are helping brands achieve their sustainability and recycled content goals. In this session, we’ll hear from leading brands about their ambition, the choices they face, what they look for in potential partners, and how they're designing for circularity.

Drew Felz , LEGO

, LEGO Erik Groner , The Kraft Heinz Company

, The Kraft Heinz Company Mike Roxas , Ahold Delhaize USA

, Ahold Delhaize USA Barnaby Wallace , Mars

, Mars Adriana Wolff , McCain Foods

, McCain Foods Moderator: John Avolio, NOVA Chemicals

Certifying Plastics 101: Who, What, and How – Understanding how certification works is key to developing credibility and trust throughout the value chain. Panelists will discuss certification systems, requirements, and implementation, as well as demonstrate how certification offers auditability in supply chains and helps companies achieve their sustainability goals.

Dr. Jan Henke , International Sustainability and Carbon Certification & Meo Carbon Solutions

, International Sustainability and Carbon Certification & Meo Carbon Solutions Diane Marret , Berry Global, Inc.

, Berry Global, Inc. Matt Rudolf , SCS Global Services

, SCS Global Services Moderator: Ron Cotterman, SEE/Sealed Air

Powering a Circular Economy: An Investor Roundtable – There’s money at play helping advance and scale new recycling technologies. Don’t leave that financing on the table!

Ed Gillespie , Abundia Global Impact Group

, Abundia Global Impact Group Will Thorburn , Cox Enterprises

, Cox Enterprises Moderator: Bridget Croke, Closed Loop Partners

Policy: What Do We Need to Accelerate Circularity? – Join us for a conversation with Dr. Elizabeth Nichols, foreign affairs officer at the U.S. Department of State, who leads multilateral science policy strategy and engagement, focused on building a plastic circular economy.

Healthcare, Auto, and Textiles: Circularity Beyond Packaging – Plastics are helping make lives safer, healthier, easier – and more stylish! – well beyond packaging. Hear circularity leaders describing and debating. Learn what’s next in innovative ways to remake plastics into solutions for key economic sectors that help shape American’s lives.

Tina Burry , General Motors

, General Motors Peylina Chu , Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

, Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council Teresa Krug , Circ

, Circ Dr. Debbie Mielewski , Auto Sustainability Expert, ret. Ford Motor Company

, Auto Sustainability Expert, ret. Ford Motor Company Moderator: Blythe Chorn, KPMG

Sorting Everything Out: Feedstocks, Collection & Sortation – Finding higher volumes and high-value feedstocks is essential for circularity to succeed. Economics, scalable technologies, and innovative partnerships are overcoming challenges and unlocking new opportunities.

Bill Cooper , Cyclyx

, Cyclyx Dr. Ganesh Nagarajan , Waste Management

, Waste Management Jeremy Wallach , McKinsey & Co.

, McKinsey & Co. Mark Wilfalk , City of Houston, Solid Waste Management Department

, City of Houston, Solid Waste Management Department Moderator: Palmer Giddings, LyondellBasell

What Does the Average Consumer Think About Circularity? – The polls are in, and we’ll hear the latest proprietary data from renowned political pollsters. You’ll learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead and what Americans really think.

Cornell Belcher , Brilliant Corners Research & Strategies

, Brilliant Corners Research & Strategies Brenda Gianiny , Axis Research

, Axis Research Moderator: Susan Jackson, BASF

The Science Behind Circularity – A circular economy for plastics is possible and science shows advanced recycling can help achieve this goal and support the fight against waste and climate change. Our expert panel, will discuss how life cycle studies are showing positive environmental outcomes with these new advancements and the policy choices that can accelerate adoption.

Dr. Rachel Meidl , Baker Institute for Public Policy, Rice University and MSCI Inc.

, Baker Institute for Public Policy, Rice University and MSCI Inc. Dr. Michael Wang , Argonne National Laboratory

, Argonne National Laboratory Moderator: Melanie Bower, ExxonMobil

To learn more and to register, visit the Summit’s website.