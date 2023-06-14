Kitchen Appliances Market Overview by Industry Chain Information, Upstream Raw Materials & Downstream Industry

Emergen Research Logo

Kitchen Appliances Market Trends – Increasing demand for modular kitchen and smart kitchen appliances

Rapid advancements and innovation in kitchen appliances technologies and rising health concerns due to COVID- 19 pandemic are key factors driving market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global kitchen appliances market size was USD 171.68 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in kitchen appliances and launch of innovative products are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. For example, presently dishwashers are manufactured with more innovative designs, operate more quietly, use less electricity, and clean more thoroughly. The US Department of Energy (DoE) claims that modern dishwashers conserve water and energy by using less water to wash a load of dishes than hand washing. Additionally, for even more thorough cleaning, these machines may produce water at much higher temperatures than one can safely expose to their skin. Dishwashers are now more well-known to customers as a result of pandemic. Today, majority of people in developing countries live in nuclear families and apartment culture is spreading throughout cities. Regular dishwashers size, which makes it difficult for them to fit in smaller kitchens, is one of the difficulties associated with them. The recently released little dishwasher may be conveniently placed over a counter or on top of a table without taking up any floor space. Small households frequently wonder whether they actually need a full-sized dishwasher considering their meager dishwashing requirements. For instance, Godrej & Boyce launched Godrej Eon Magnus Counter-Top Dishwasher to manage dishwashing requirements of smaller families. Godrej Eon Magnus Counter-Top Dishwasher is a small model with 8 place settings that can easily wash all typical dishes for two to three-person homes.

The specialist consulting approach adopted to study the kitchen appliances market by size, share. and growth form an important part of this market intelligence report. Expertise research specialist not only weight upon the company profiles of the major vendors but also significant aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply and distribution channel. Vital statistics on product positioning, consumption volume, a dramatic shift in consumer preferences, spending power and other are explained through resources including charts, graphs, and infographics.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

AB Electrolux, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Dacor, Morphy Richards, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Haier Group, and General Electric

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The dishwasher segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR due to rapid urbanization, rising new infrastructural projects such as smart cities, and rising demand for in-built kitchen appliances. It saves water and time in cleaning utensils and is driving revenue growth in this segment.

The offline stores segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Customers prefer to buy electrical devices and cookware appliances from retail stores because they can better comprehend product features from salespeople at these establishments. Additionally, these stores offer loyalty points, deals & discounts on a variety of products.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to rapid advancements in smart kitchen appliances technologies and rising demand for modular kitchens.

On 11 January 2022, Embraco, an international producer of refrigeration technology for domestic and commercial cold chain and a brand in the portfolio of Nidec Global Appliances, launched refrigeration solutions at AHR show in Las Vegas. Through these products, the company delivers needs of commercial refrigeration, primarily for food service and food retail industries, ranging from single and variable speed compressors to cooling systems, such as condensing units. The company will also feature fresh goods and replacement parts for the service sector such as universal inverter.

Global Kitchen Appliances Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cooking Appliances

Refrigerator

Mixers and Grinders

Water Purifier

Dishwasher

Oven

Others

Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Electricity

Cooking Gas

Kerosene

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

