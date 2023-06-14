DANO Network Dedicates $30M to Pay Viewers to Stream TV
The most recent rewards program of DANO Network, which compensates its viewers, will distribute a sum of $30M.PHILIPPINES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DANO Network has taken the streaming world by storm by becoming the first major platform to pay viewers to watch their movies and shows. The company has dedicated $30M to its latest rewards program, which allows users to earn DANO Coins while they stream. These coins can later be redeemed for cash, making DANO Network the most lucrative streaming platform out there.
The rewards system is time-based, which means that the longer viewers stream on DANO Network, the more they can earn. This innovative approach to streaming has attracted a lot of attention from users and advertisers alike. Advertisers can now gain access to viewers with passive income due to this program, which works out for everyone.
Dano Veal, the CEO of DANO Network, believes that this program is a game-changer. He said, "Why not? Our viewers deserve to be rewarded for their loyalty, and our advertisers deserve to have access to a dedicated audience. It's a win-win situation for everyone."
To sign up for the DANO Select rewards program, all you need to do is download the DANO Network app on any device and sign up. Once you're signed up, you can start earning DANO Coins and redeem them for cash. The more you watch, the more you earn.
DANO Network has been a pioneer in the streaming industry, and this latest rewards program is another example of its commitment to innovation. The company has always been at the forefront of new technologies and trends, and this program is no exception.
If you're a fan of streaming TV and movies, you won't want to miss out on this opportunity to earn money while you watch. Download the DANO Network app today and start earning DANO Coins. It's a simple and easy way to earn extra cash while enjoying your favorite shows and movies.
"DANO Select," the rewards program which will be introduced in summer 2023, will have a restricted number of members. The forthcoming app update will include a sign-up option for current app users.
DANO Network is the first free streaming TV platform created by filmmakers.
