Automotive Navigation Systems Market Share, Size, Trend, Future Demand, and Forecast, 2022–2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 30.16 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in navigation system

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive navigation systems market size is expected to reach USD 56.91 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of automotive industry, increased traffic congestion, rising adoption of automotive Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation systems, rising population, rising demand for real-time traffic data, and rising investment in the development of automotive infrastructure in emerging countries are key factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. There has been an increase in demand for navigational accuracy over the last few years. Moreover, GPS technology has progressed significantly in the last few years, making rides much easier and safer.

The automotive navigation systems market refers to the industry segment that deals with the production, distribution, and sale of navigation systems specifically designed for vehicles. These systems provide drivers with real-time information about their current location, directions to their desired destination, and other relevant data such as traffic conditions, nearby points of interest, and alternative routes.

Automotive navigation systems have evolved significantly over the years, from traditional paper maps to advanced GPS-based systems integrated into vehicles. These systems typically consist of a display screen, input controls (such as touchscreens or buttons), and a GPS receiver that communicates with satellites to determine the vehicle's precise location.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/980

Competitive Terrain:

The global Automotive Navigation Systems industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

TomTom International BV., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Continental AG, Pioneer Corporation, Telenav Inc., NNG Software Developing and Commercial Llc., Robert Bosch GmbH, ALPINE ELECTRONICS, Inc., Renault Group, and Ford Motor Company

To access the full coverage of the global Automotive Navigation Systems market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-navigation-systems-market

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In-dash navigation systems segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. In-dash navigation systems refer to a vehicle\'s integrated navigation system that displays maps and provides turn-by-turn directions for location routes. It can provide real-time traffic information, 3D High Definition (HD) maps, weather forecasts, voice help, music, and Over-the-Air (OTA) map updates, among others. Display unit, control module, antenna module, and wiring harness are primary components of an in-dash navigation system. In-dash navigation systems can also accurately track vehicle\'s speed by wiring unit to vehicle\'s internal speed signal.

Passenger cars segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Passenger cars are equipped with navigation systems that are either mounted atop or built into dashboard. These factory-installed navigation systems offer better accuracy, more functions, and better integration than smartphone navigation. Increasing production of passenger vehicles is resulting in demand for navigation systems.

Aftermarket segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Older cars that do not come with a factory-fitted navigation system can be fitted with an aftermarket navigation system on their dashboard or a portable navigation system can be used. With increasing e-commerce sector, e-commerce enterprises are under pressure to deliver products to their clients on time. For Business to Customer (B2C) distribution, several e-commerce enterprises are creating agreements with current logistic suppliers. Logistics companies have been extending their services to meet this demand by adding more vehicles to their fleets. To reach their customers on time, these trucks were generally outfitted with satellite navigation systems.

Automotive navigation systems market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share among other regional markets during the forecast period, due to presence of a large number of manufacturers in this region. Growing urbanization, high disposable income, growing consumer demand for cars, growing car-sharing activities, growing smartphone adoption associated with an increase in Internet connectivity, and presence of global and local vendors will support growth of automotive navigation systems market in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, market is likely to benefit from rapid technical improvements and an increase in demand for commercial journeys.

Key market aspects studied in the report:

Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Automotive Navigation Systems market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Automotive Navigation Systems market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Automotive Navigation Systems market.

To seek a discount on this report, click on the link: @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/980

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Automotive Navigation Systems market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

In-Dash Navigation Systems

Portable Navigation Devices (PNDs)

Mobile Navigation Systems

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key reasons to buy the Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Automotive Navigation Systems market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Request customization of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/980

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

Latest Automotive Navigation Systems Published by Emergen Research:

autorefractor market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autorefractor-market

flexible sigmoidoscopy market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flexible-sigmoidoscopy-market

functional fibers market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/functional-fibers-market

healthcare chatbots market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-chatbots-market

connected healthcare market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/connected-healthcare-market

ultra high temperature milk market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultra-high-temperature-milk-market

industrial iot market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-iot-market

acoustic insulation market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acoustic-insulation-market

sodium dichromate market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sodium-dichromate-market

smart irrigation controllers market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-irrigation-controllers-market

ultraviolet led market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultraviolet-led-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.