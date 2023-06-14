State President honours outstanding individuals in the fight against drug crimes

VIETNAM, June 14 -

HÀ NỘI – State President Võ Văn Thưởng on Wednesday commended 140 individuals with outstanding achievements in drug prevention and control and family members of 28 martyrs sacrificed in the fight against illegal narcotics.

He emphasised they were shining examples and core contributors to making drug prevention and control work increasingly effective.

Thưởng made these remarks at a meeting on the sideline of the programme to honour exemplary individuals organised by the Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday in response to the Anti-Drug Action Month.

The Ministry of Public Security reported that the criminal investigation police, in coordination with the border guard, customs and coast guard forces, discovered more than 23,000 drug-related cases and arrested more than 32,000 individuals on average annually.

Approximately one thousand hot spots of drug were eradicated and a large quantity of drugs and weapons as well as billions of đồng were seized.

The outstanding achievements of the drug prevention and control forces came at the cost of sacrifices and losses. Twenty-eight police, border guards, and citizens have sacrificed their lives, and over 700 officers and soldiers have been injured or exposed to HIV while carrying out their duties.

Speaking at the meeting, President Thưởng highly praised the efforts of the forces in overcoming difficulties and hardships to implement numerous programmes and campaigns against drug crimes.

Acknowledging the difficulties and complexities of drug-related crimes in the region and the world in the future, Thưởng emphasised that the fight was an important, difficult, and complex task that was both urgent and long-term.

He affirmed that the Party and State had a consistent standpoint of not compromising with drug crimes. He urged ministries, departments, and sectors to improve the forecasting of drug crime in the future and timely provide advice to the Party, National Assembly, and Government to issue appropriate guidance documents for drug prevention and control in each phase.

Thưởng also stressed the participation of the entire political system and people in proactively preventing drug crimes that operate in an interprovincial and transnational manner, especially in border areas, gate borders, and at sea.

The coordination between domestic and international forces must be enhanced to ensure that Việt Nam would not become a transit hub for drugs, he said.

The President emphasised the importance of building a strong, disciplined, intelligent, resilient, transparent, and intellectually competent criminal investigation police force specialising in drug-related crimes. They should remain proactive and prepared for any situation.

He also emphasised the need to improve skills, update technologies, especially regarding new generations of drugs.

Thưởng expressed his confidence that in the future, officers and soldiers would continue to uphold the traditions of the people's public security forces, demonstrating dedication and responsibility towards their missions, contributing to protecting national security, and ensuring social order and safety.

The President said he hoped more citizens would actively cooperate with functional forces to build a drug-free society. – VNS