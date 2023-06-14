Industry veteran, Mark Hopgood, joins Nanusens Board of Directors
This truly disruptive technology has the potential to revolutionise the entire MEMS sensor market.”PAIGNTON, DEVON, UNITED KINGDON, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanusens, a fabless semiconductor company supplying novel MEMS sensors built inside CMOS, has announced that Mark Hopgood has joined its Board of Directors. He brings over 25 years of senior level experience with major companies in the Semiconductor Industry.
Dr Josep Montanyà, CEO of Nanusens, said, “Mark will be an invaluable addition to the company. His connections and knowledge of the industry will help accelerate our business to achieve its full potential across a wide range of markets and applications.”
Mark Hopgood, added, “Throughout my professional career, I have consistently focused on delivering high growth, ground breaking semiconductor products and technologies to diverse, large volume markets. Nanusens possesses a remarkable capability to fabricate MEMS in ASICs, which can be licensed as pure digital IP and manufactured using standard CMOS processes. This truly disruptive technology has the potential to revolutionise the entire MEMS sensor market. I am thrilled to contribute to Nanusens' path towards becoming a major supplier in the semiconductor industry.”
Nanusens technology enables its MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) IP sensor structures to be made at the same time within a chip as other IP on the ASIC using standard CMOS processes, resulting in ASICs with embedded MEMS sensors. This breakthrough of the integration of sensor solutions as IP blocks offers dramatic reductions in costs and size as it completely replaces the current solution of discrete sensor packages.
Nanusens is finalizing a successful Crowdcube fundraise on the 16 of June 2023 to provide the funds to port this technology to a range of smaller process nodes to meet customer requirements. Further details on how to invest starting from £10 are at https://www.crowdcube.com/companies/nanusens/pitches/bdpADb. It is also possible to invest directly with amounts starting at £20,000. For more information, please send an e-mail to investment@nanusens.com.
About Nanusens™ www.nanusens.com
Founded in 2014 by Dr Josep Montanyà and Dr Marc Llamas, Nanusens is a fabless semiconductor company supplying novel MEMS sensors and RF devices built inside CMOS, headquartered in Paignton, Devon, England with Research and Development offices in Barcelona, Spain and Shenzen, China. It leverages the research and expertise developed by the founders’ previous company, Baolab Microsystems. Nanusens is VC funded by Inveready (www.inveready.com/venture-capital/), Caixa Capital Risc (www.caixacapitalrisc.es/en/) and Dieco Capital (www.dieco-capital.com), and several, ultra-high net worth investors. Nanusens has won the Disruptive Innovation of the Year and Emerging Technology Company of the Year at the 2019 TechWorks Awards and Best Campaign of the Year at the 2019 Elektra Awards.
