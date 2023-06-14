ABOG Appoints Amy Young, MD, as Next Executive Director

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Young, MD, as its new Executive Director, effective September 13, 2023. Dr. Young is ABOG’s first female Executive Director in its nearly 100-year history.

As Executive Director, Dr. Young will further ABOG’s mission by partnering with the Board of Directors and staff to advance the organization’s strategic goals, foster collaboration with stakeholders, and promote continuous development in the certification and continuous certification processes.

Prior to joining ABOG, Dr. Young served as the vice dean of professional practice for Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin and chief clinical officer for UT Health Austin, the medical school’s clinical practice. She previously served as the inaugural Chair of Women’s Health for Dell Medical School. She was also the interim chair of the Department of Diagnostic Medicine and continues as a distinguished professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Dell Med.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Dr. Young leading ABOG into the future. She is a seasoned leader with passion for the specialty and a real vision for the future,” said Dr. George Macones, ABOG President.

With decades of experience in the field of obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Young is an extensively published author, editor, and reviewer. She also previously held appointments as president of the Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Society of Academic Specialists in General Obstetrics and Gynecology, and served as vice chair and chair of District XI of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Dr. Young has also been an ABOG Certifying Exam examiner since 2003.

"Dr. Young brings exceptional expertise and leadership in undergraduate and graduate medical education to ABOG. She will provide vision to enhance processes and develop innovations in certification to assure the quality of care provided to those that place their trust in obstetricians and gynecologists,” said Dr. George Wendel, ABOG Executive Director.

The appointment of Dr. Young as the new Executive Director represents a significant milestone for ABOG, and her vast experience and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the organization's ongoing mission to facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge, practice, and professionalism in women’s health.

“I am excited about this opportunity to partner with the board through its certification process to ensure that obstetricians and gynecologists provide safer and safer care for women,” said Dr. Young. “I am fortunate to be able to work with a great team and build upon the many strengths and innovations that they have brought forward.”



About ABOG

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.

American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology 214-871-1619 communications@abog.org