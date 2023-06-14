OP360 Celebrates 10 Women of the Year Winners
Celebrating the Inaugural OP360 Women of the Year Award: Honoring Empowerment and Inclusivity
Cheers to our inspiring women - breaking glass ceilings, empowering us all, and motivating us all to dream big, reach higher, and ignite change!”RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In March, on the occasion of International Women's Day, we embarked on a mission to recognize the outstanding contributions of women and promote inclusivity within our organization. We called upon our colleagues to nominate deserving women or woman-identifying individuals for the inaugural OP360 Women of the Year Award. Today, we are thrilled to share the incredible success of this initiative and celebrate the ten remarkable winners who have epitomized the essence of embracing womanhood, promoting empowerment, and practicing inclusive leadership.
— David Highbloom, OP360 Chief Administrative Officer
The OP360 Women of the Year Award is a testament to the strength, resilience, and accomplishments of women within our organization. These extraordinary individuals have demonstrated their ability to embrace the fullness of their womanhood, embracing their unique experiences, perspectives, and talents. By celebrating and honoring their diverse identities, we pave the way for a more inclusive and vibrant work environment.
The ten winners of the OP360 Women of the Year Award have truly exemplified their commitment to promoting women's empowerment. They have shattered glass ceilings, inspired their peers, and created opportunities for growth and advancement. By uplifting one another and fostering a supportive culture, they have set an example for future generations of women in the workplace.
At OP360, we firmly believe that inclusive leadership is essential for driving innovation and success. The winners of this prestigious award have showcased their exceptional skills in practicing inclusive leadership, where every voice is heard, valued, and respected. By creating a safe and inclusive space for collaboration, they have fostered a culture of trust, creativity, and excellence.
"We take immense pride in the fact that OP360 leadership is comprised of 45% women," said David Highbloom, OP360 Chief Administrative Officer, "This diversity at the top reflects our commitment to gender parity and equal representation. By embracing and nurturing a diverse leadership team, we unlock a wealth of perspectives, ideas, and solutions, leading to improved decision-making and overall organizational success."
The OP360 Women of the Year Award has provided a platform to recognize the exceptional achievements of women within our organization. These ten remarkable winners have exemplified the essence of embracing womanhood, promoting women empowerment, and practicing inclusive leadership. We celebrate their success and extend our heartfelt congratulations to them. Let us continue to champion the cause of gender equality and foster an inclusive environment where every individual can thrive. Together, we can build a brighter future for all.
Join us in celebrating our 2023 Women of the Year winners.
Megan Vonderach-Bassler, VP of Strategic Partnerships (USA)
Laura Sanchez, Manager- Finance & Accounting (Colombia)
Diane Better, Manager- Human Resources and Talent Acquisition (Colombia)
Isabela Lugo, Customer Service Representative (Colombia)
Christine Claire Bontuyan, Team Lead-Operations (Philippines)
Tess Tan, Senior Director - Legal and Compliance (Philippines)
Queenie Sellon, Assistant Manager- Operations (Philippines)
Aprille Marie Demonteverde, Assistant Manager- Talent Acquisition (Philippines)
Milagros Nabua, Senior Global Manager - Workforce Management (Philippines)
Allyga Maurice Quijada, Customer Service Representative (Philippines)
About OP360
OfficePartners360 (OP360) was founded in 2006 with a focus on building relationships as its core philosophy. As a trusted global workforce partner and a one-stop-shop for full-service outsourcing, we deliver streamlined solutions while reducing costs, improving service levels, and increasing top-line performance. With 24/7/365 omnichannel experience in various domains including customer support, data center, accounting, and IT support, our success is the result of our people, technology, and progressive thought leadership that enables us to continually raise the bar of world-class customer experience. At OP360, we strive to enable business agility, innovation, and competitive advantage for our clients and are guided by our core values of integrity and commitment to its clients' success.
Dave Highbloom
OP360
4078084168 ext.
dhighbloom@officepartners360.com
