Concentrix Schedules Release of Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Webcast of Investor Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, plans to announce its fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.   The Company also plans to host a conference call and webcast with the investment community to discuss the financial results that same evening on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 5:00 pm, Eastern Time.

The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About Concentrix
We’re Concentrix (Nasdaq: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology. We Reimagine everything CX to improve business performance for some of the world’s best brands, and the ones that are changing the world as we know it. Every day, we DesignBuild and Run CX for over 130 Fortune Global 500 and 125 new economy clients. Whether it’s a specific solution or the whole end-to-end journey, we’ve got it covered. We’re the strategic thinkers who design brand-defining experiences. The tech geeks who build smarter solutions. And the operational experts who run it all and make it work seamlessly. Across 40 countries and 6 continents, we provide services across key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Location: Virtually Everywhere. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.


Investor Contact:
David Stein
Investor Relations
Concentrix Corporation
david.stein@concentrix.com

