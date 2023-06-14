VIRT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Virtu Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 18, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT).



To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/virtu-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40779&from=3

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Virtu between March 1, 2019 and April 28, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 18, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Virtu Financial, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887