ADDYY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds adidas Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of adidas AG (OTC Other: ADDYY).



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased adidas between May 3, 2018 and February 21, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 27, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, adidas AG issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) In addition to other misconduct, Kanye West made anti-Semitic comments in front of adidas staff, and even suggested naming an album after Adolf Hitler; (2) adidas was aware of his behavior, and failed to warn investors that it was aware of that behavior, and had considered ending the Partnership as a result of it; (3) adidas failed to take meaningful precautionary measures to limit negative financial exposure if the Partnership were to end as a result of West’s behavior; (4) adidas overstated the risk mitigation measures it took with regard to Yeezy shoes in the event that it terminated the Partnership; (5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

