HBNC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Horizon Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC).



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Horizon between March 9, 2022 and March 10, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 20, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Horizon Bancorp, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; (iii) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company’s ability to timely file its annual report for 2022; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

