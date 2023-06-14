ClearML to Host an Executive Webinar on Secure Generative AI within the Enterprise
RSVP now to learn how to benefit from generative AI while securing data, driving performance, and decreasing running costsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearML, the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, today announced it will host a webinar on “How to Apply Generative AI Securely Within the Enterprise” on Wednesday, June 28th, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.
ChatGPT is all the rage, but large enterprises are banning it, realizing it’s not secure to use with their own internal data. So how can your organization benefit from generative AI while keeping your data and company IP private – and at the same time, drive performance and decrease running costs?
In this fast-paced overview for C-level enterprise executives and decision makers, Moses Guttmann, Co-founder and CEO of ClearML, will investigate practical steps your organization can take today to benefit from generative AI.
Attendees will learn:
-- How to incorporate generative AI within your departments and business units
-- Who you’ll need on the team to help execute successfully
-- What to expect during the journey to AI transformation
-- Which milestones are most important to achieve
About ClearML
ClearML recently released ClearGPT, the first generative AI platform that transcends enterprise ChatGPT challenges. ClearGPT is the only secure, enterprise-grade platform offering state-of-the-art LLMs, tailored to our enterprise customers' business data and running securely on their networks, to power enterprise AI transformation.
ClearGPT is a low-code, secure, end-to-end LLM for the enterprise, featuring data ingress, training, quality control, and deployment. This means users can refine generative AI models on their own internal data with a click of a button.
ClearML is used by more than 1,300 enterprise customers to develop a highly repeatable process for their end-to-end AI model lifecycle, from product feature exploration to model deployment and monitoring in production. Use all of our modules for a complete ecosystem or plug in and play with the tools you have. ClearML is trusted by more than 150,000 forward-thinking Data Scientists, Data Engineers, ML Engineers, DevOps, Product Managers and business unit decision makers at leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide within industries such as healthcare, CPG, retail, financial services, insurance, technology, adtech, and manufacturing, among others. To learn more, visit the company’s website at https://clear.ml.
