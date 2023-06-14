Tax Expert Tells How to Get a Copy of a 2023 W2 Form Online for Free

How to get a copy of a W2 form online for free TurboTax W-2 Finder When to File Taxes

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During tax season many people are scrambling to find their W2 forms. For those who can’t find their form or need a copy, there is help. An experienced tax expert has revealed a way to get a free copy of a W2 form online for free.

One piece of advice from an experienced tax professional is to utilize TurboTax's free online service to obtain a copy of a 2023 W2 Form.

TurboTax, the leading online tax preparation platform, has launched a new tool that quickly and easily finds copies of past W2 forms. With the TurboTax W2 Finder, users can save time and effort when filing their taxes.

The W2 Finder allows users to view, download, and print copies of their past W2 forms. It is integrated with TurboTax's other helpful tax filing tools to make it easier for taxpayers to get everything they need in one place.

The tool also supports multiple years of income history so users can access their information for as far back as needed.

The W2 Finder helps taxpayers get the documents they need without having to search through old records or contact employers.

The expert, who has been preparing taxes for over 10 years, said that this online service is not only easy-to-use, but it is also free of charge and available twenty-four seven.

He goes on to explain that all a person needs to do is log into TurboTax and click on the "Retrieve My W2" button under the heading "W2 Forms" on the right-hand side of the screen.

He also encourages taxpayers to double-check all forms they receive for accuracy before submitting them with their tax returns.

One of the most important documents needed when filing taxes is the W2 form, which shows an individual’s wages and any withholdings from their paycheck.