Breast Cancer Breakthrough: New Drug Ribociclib Significantly Reduces the Risk of Recurrence
Gamechanger in the Fight Against Breast Cancer: New Drug Ribociclib Demonstrates Remarkable Efficacy in Reducing Disease RecurrenceNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast cancer remains the most common form of cancer globally, with more than two million diagnoses each year. Despite advancements in treatment methods over recent decades, many patients still face the risk of cancer recurrence, often at a more advanced stage. A new development in breast cancer treatment has the potential to significantly alter this trajectory, offering hope to millions of women worldwide.
RSNY, a center of cancer treatment, recently observed a major shift in cancer treatment. Researchers have discovered a significant breakthrough in the form of a drug named Ribociclib. The drug was presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, where it was hailed as a "gamechanger" due to its potential to boost survival rates and reduce the chances of cancer recurrence.
https://old-prod.asco.org/about-asco/press-center/news-releases/adding-ribociclib-hormonal-therapy-reduces-risk-recurrence
Ribociclib, also known as Kisqali, is a targeted therapy called a small molecule inhibitor. It operates by targeting proteins in breast cancer cells, specifically CDK4 and CDK6, that modulate cell growth, including the growth of cancer cells. By doing so, Ribociclib can potentially help prevent the proliferation of cancer cells, thereby reducing the risk of cancer recurrence.
Already approved by regulators in the UK and the US, Ribociclib is presently used to treat breast cancer that has metastasized to other body parts. The current research, however, shows that Ribociclib could also benefit patients with earlier-stage breast cancer, including those where the cancer has not yet spread to the lymph nodes. This development could be a much more significant breakthrough due to the large number of patients it could potentially help.
The research study, known as the Natalee study, involved 5,101 patients who were either given Ribociclib for three years alongside five years of hormonal therapy or the hormonal therapy alone. After three years, a remarkable 90.4% of those taking Ribociclib remained disease-free, compared with 87.1% in the hormonal therapy alone group. Ribociclib also demonstrated more favorable outcomes in overall survival, recurrence-free survival, and distant disease-free survival.
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-kisqali-phase-iii-natalee-trial-meets-primary-endpoint-interim-analysis-demonstrating-clinically-meaningful-benefit-broad-population-patients-early-breast-cancer
Dr. Gil Lederman, renowned for pioneering Body Radiosurgery in America and treating tens of thousands of patients with various types and stages of cancer, offers a perspective on these developments. His extensive experience in treating cancer with innovative methods has led him to advocate for less invasive treatments that are more focused on the cancer itself, rather than the healthy body. Lederman's approach offers fewer treatments in less time and can provide a greater radiobiologic benefit.
Furthermore, his method is outpatient-based, involving no hospitals, no cutting, and no bleeding. In the context of this breakthrough, the application of Ribociclib in treatment plans aligns with Dr. Lederman's approach, as it offers targeted therapy to the cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue from unnecessary radiation.
Early-stage breast cancer patients, especially those with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative early-stage breast cancer, could benefit significantly from this development. Until now, approved targeted treatments could only be used in a small population of patients diagnosed with this subtype of early breast cancer. However, the advent of Ribociclib expands the range of effective treatment options for reducing the risk of the cancer returning. The initial results of the ongoing Natalee trial have been promising, with experts suggesting that the combination of Ribociclib and hormonal therapy could provide a new treatment option for people with this type of early-stage breast cancer.
While these initial results are encouraging, further research is required to fully understand the potential and limitations of Ribociclib in breast cancer treatment. However, there is a burgeoning optimism among the medical community and patients alike as these results represent a significant stride in the long battle against breast cancer.
The world of cancer treatment is a rapidly evolving landscape, with new discoveries and innovations constantly being made. The introduction of Ribociclib to the realm of breast cancer treatment signifies a significant advancement in this field. It underscores the value of continued research and innovation in the quest to conquer one of the world's most prevalent diseases.
Dr. Lederman's approach to cancer treatment, characterized by a focus on less invasive treatments and patient comfort, aligns with the broader shift towards more personalized and patient-centered care. His pioneering work in Body Radiosurgery and dedication to his patients echo the sentiments behind this breakthrough discovery, reaffirming the importance of innovative and less invasive cancer treatments.
As the fight against breast cancer continues, the promise of Ribociclib offers renewed hope to millions of patients worldwide. This breakthrough encapsulates the essence of the ongoing quest to combat breast cancer – a journey marked by perseverance, innovation, and the unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes.
Press Release By: Press Maverick
Matthew Moghaddam
Pressmaverick
michell.s@pressmaverick.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other