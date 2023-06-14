SMS Firewall Market Size to Reach USD 5.45 Billion by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global SMS Firewall Market reached USD 2.24 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a revenue CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period. The growth of A2P (Application-to-Person) messaging traffic, coupled with the increasing adoption of SMS firewalls for revenue generation and enhancing user experience, are anticipated to drive the market's revenue growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for SMS firewalls among Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and the implementation of government regulations to safeguard user rights and information are expected to further support the market's revenue growth.

SMS firewalls serve as a protective technology for mobile networks and users against SMS-based attacks and cyber threats by providing comprehensive control and safeguarding all network messages. They encompass features such as SMS analysis and SMS home router. SMS analysis involves the examination and categorization of all on-net and off-net Signaling System 7 (SS7)-based messages, distinguishing between A2P and P2P messages to identify and block any potentially unauthorized routes. The home router function plays a crucial role in preserving user privacy, safeguarding their International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI), and maintaining the confidentiality of their location.

The increasing volume of A2P messaging traffic is expected to drive the revenue growth of the global SMS firewall market. A2P messaging refers to message traffic where individuals receive SMS from applications or software programs, rather than from other individuals. The utilization of SMS firewalls for revenue generation in A2P traffic is on the rise. This is achieved by detecting and blocking potential unauthorized routes, as well as channeling A2P traffic through official routes, thereby preventing revenue leakage. The growing demand for SMS firewalls to enhance user experience is also contributing to their adoption by various mobile network operators. By analyzing and categorizing all messages passing through the firewall, user safety is maximized, resulting in an enriched user experience. This increased adoption is driving the revenue growth of the market.

The global SMS firewall market encompasses various factors and segments that contribute to its growth. In terms of SMS type, there are two significant categories: A2P (Application-to-Person) messaging and P2A (Person-to-Application) messaging. A2P messaging involves the transmission of messages from applications or software programs to individuals, whereas P2A messaging refers to messages sent by individuals to applications or software programs.

When considering the deployment modes of SMS firewalls, two primary options are available: on-premise and cloud-based deployments. On-premise deployment involves installing and operating the SMS firewall infrastructure within the organization's premises, offering direct control and customization. On the other hand, cloud-based deployment involves utilizing the infrastructure and services provided by a third-party cloud service provider, enabling scalability, flexibility, and reduced maintenance efforts.

The SMS firewall market also encompasses various end-use sectors that benefit from its implementation. These sectors include government organizations, educational institutions, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) companies, IT and telecommunications companies, healthcare institutions, utilities and logistics providers, retail and commerce businesses, as well as the media and entertainment industry. Each sector has unique requirements and challenges in terms of SMS security and management, making SMS firewalls crucial for protecting user information, preventing fraud, ensuring regulatory compliance, and enhancing overall communication efficiency.

Strategic development:

Technological Advancements: Advancements in technology have been instrumental in enhancing the capabilities of SMS firewalls. AI-powered machine learning algorithms, behavioral analysis, and real-time threat intelligence have enabled more accurate detection and mitigation of SMS-based threats. Strategic development in this area involves continuous research and development efforts to stay ahead of emerging threats and provide robust security solutions.

Integration with Next-Generation Networks: As telecommunication networks transition to next-generation technologies like 5G, SMS firewalls need to adapt and integrate seamlessly with these networks. Strategic development focuses on ensuring compatibility and interoperability with evolving network infrastructures to deliver effective SMS security solutions without compromising performance or latency.

Cloud-Based SMS Firewall Solutions: The adoption of cloud computing in the telecom industry has opened up new possibilities for SMS firewall deployment. Cloud-based solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency, allowing service providers to easily scale their SMS firewall capabilities based on demand. Strategic development in this area involves developing secure and reliable cloud-based SMS firewall solutions and addressing any potential concerns regarding data privacy and compliance.

Enhanced Analytics and Reporting: To improve overall network security, SMS firewalls are incorporating advanced analytics and reporting capabilities. These features provide valuable insights into messaging traffic patterns, user behavior, and potential security vulnerabilities. Strategic development focuses on developing robust analytics tools that enable proactive monitoring, threat analysis, and timely response to emerging threats.

Competitive Landscape:

Comviva, Mobileum Inc., Belgacom ICS (BICS), AMD Telecom S.A., Tata Communications, Infobip Ltd., Proofpoint, Inc., Tango Telecom Ltd, Cellusys, and Syniverse Technologies LLC.

