BOOST PAYMENT SOLUTIONS HONORED AS GOLD, SILVER, AND BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2023 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Boost received four Stevie Awards from the American Business Association

Stevie winners were presented their awards on June 13 in New York

Being recognized by the ABA in multiple categories is a huge accomplishment and a true honor. It reassures us that we’re moving forward and in the right direction for our clients and partners.” — Dean M. Leavitt, Founder and CEO of Boost

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boost Payment Solutions has once again demonstrated its status as a leader in the financial services industry by winning a company-record four prestigious Stevie Awards at the 21st Annual American Business Awards® last night.

Achievement in Finance - Gold

Company of the Year - Financial Services - Silver

Technical Innovation of the Year - Bronze

Most Innovative Company of the Year - Bronze

The B2B payments leader has been recognized for its unparalleled achievement in the Financial Services category for two consecutive years, beating out strong competition from both public and private companies and accepted the awards at yesterday’s 2023 ceremony. Boost’s award-winning work is attributed to its innovative B2B payment solutions, which offer end-to-end payment and data automation, streamlining manual workflows. The judges were particularly impressed with the payment leader’s patented cornerstone solution, Boost Intercept® Straight-Through Processing (STP), which allows for fully automated payment processing with improved reporting and provides robust data security beyond the requirements of PCI compliance. This overall excellence earned Boost praise for its B2B payment leadership, capturing an impressive silver award for “Company of the Year - Financial Services.”

In addition, the patented Dynamic Boost® adaptive rules engine received a coveted bronze award in the “Technical Innovation of the Year” category. Breaking the mold of traditional, rigid credit card pricing constructs, Dynamic Boost® offers buyers and suppliers flexibility based on business rules that fit their mutual needs. The platform’s innovative “on-the-fly” rules system allows for new levels of payment agility for both buyers and suppliers. On top of finding Dynamic Boost® worthy of an award itself, the judges determined that the company’s pioneering efforts in developing this groundbreaking rules engine also deserved praise, earning Boost the “Most Innovative Company of the Year” bronze award. This brings the payment leader’s medal count for this year to an impressive four awards.

Dean M. Leavitt, Founder and CEO of Boost Payment Solutions, is thrilled for the payment processing leader to once again be recognized by the American Business Awards. “Being recognized by the ABA in multiple categories is a huge accomplishment and a true honor. It reassures us that we’re moving forward and in the right direction for our clients and partners. It is also a well-earned recognition of the entire Boost team who blow me away with their creativity and dedication. We will continue to innovate and lead by keeping our customers’ needs at the forefront of everything we do.”

Founded in 2009 and currently operating in 47 markets, Boost features a global footprint that serves a broad spectrum of industries. This is the second consecutive year in which the fintech trendsetter has been recognized by the American Business Awards. Previously, Boost was honored for its leadership in efficient digital payment solutions and global scaling, winning top honors in three categories at the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

“Boost Payment Solutions has shown over the years that they are capable of being one of the big players in the fintech startup ecosystem,” said one of the judges anonymously. “With their proprietary tech solutions, one can only admire how they have been reinventing commercial card payments. Moreso, I am impressed with the team. They come with loads of exquisite professional experience.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Boost

Boost Payment Solutions is the global leader in B2B payments with a technology platform that seamlessly serves the needs of today's commercial trading partners. Our patented technology solutions bridge the needs of buyers and suppliers around the world, eliminating friction and delivering process efficiency, payment security, data insights, and revenue optimization. Boost was founded in 2009 and operates in 45+ countries.

Please visit us at www.boostb2b.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than