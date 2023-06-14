Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape in 2028

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 11.22 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data

The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as increased incidences of data breaches across various enterprises

The Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 11.22 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Endpoint security solutions are emerging due to the evolving rate of attackers and threats faced by various enterprises. Endpoint security vendors are anticipated to implement solutions for advanced attack techniques. Enterprise security systems need to be updated with the developments in endpoint security products, vendors to mitigate the threats that they might face in the future.

This can be mainly associated with increasing technological advancement emergence of IoT, which are expected to further accelerate the market growth globally. EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) is a cyber-security technology that emphasizes on the need for constant monitoring and provides solutions for advanced threats. Tremendous opportunity for growth awaits the market as it is an emerging technology. Continuous monitoring and identification of the threats are promoted through the application of analytical tools.

Many organizations are still using conventional anti-virus (AV) solutions for endpoint security approach, but most of the enterprises are shifting towards modern, more advanced solutions that are better suited to handle ongoing, rising advanced threats.

The global information and communications technology (ICT) market registered steady revenue growth in 2020, and market size is expected to increase further over the forecast period. Factors contributing to the global ICT market revenue growth are growing penetration of smart mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart watches, rapid adoption of state-of-the-art technologies such as AI, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and cloud computing, and rapid digitalization across numerous industries including the banking & finance, education, healthcare, automotive, oil & gas, agriculture, buildings & construction, and power & energy industries. Increasing accessibility of the Internet across the globe, emergence of the 5G technology, growing need for faster Internet services for rapid data transfer & processing, introduction of advanced Wi-Fi systems, and rising data security and user safety concerns among consumers are some of the other factors expected to drive the ICT market revenue growth.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is a cybersecurity technology that focuses on continuous monitoring and provides solutions for advanced threats. EDR tools are designed to detect and respond to security incidents at the endpoint level, such as individual devices or endpoints in a network.

EDR solutions typically employ various analytic tools to monitor and identify threats. These tools analyze endpoint activities, network traffic, system logs, and other relevant data to detect malicious activities or indicators of compromise. By analyzing these data points, EDR tools can classify, react to, and mitigate internal threats and external attacks.

However, it's important to note that not all EDR tools operate in the same way or offer the same capabilities. There can be variations in terms of functionality, performance, and integration capabilities. Here are some common differences you may encounter when evaluating EDR tools:

Analysis Focus: Some EDR tools place more emphasis on analysis performed on the endpoint agent itself, while others rely on the management console for analysis. The former may offer more comprehensive visibility into endpoint activities and behaviors, while the latter might provide centralized analysis and reporting.

Collection Timing and Range: EDR tools may differ in terms of the timing and range of data collection. Some tools collect real-time data, allowing for immediate detection and response, while others may collect data periodically or on-demand. The range of data collected can also vary, with some tools capturing a wider array of endpoint telemetry than others.

Integration with Threat Intelligence: EDR tools may have varying capabilities to integrate with external threat intelligence providers. Integration with threat intelligence feeds can enhance the tool's ability to identify and respond to known threats or indicators of compromise by leveraging up-to-date threat information.



Regional Markets Highlighted in the Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Report:

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market include Cisco Systems Inc., Symantec Corporation, Cybereason Inc., Crowdstrike Inc., Deep Instinct Ltd, Digital Guardian, FireEye Inc., Carbon Black Inc., OpenText Corporation, McAfee Inc., EMC Corporation, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Trend Micro Inc., Cybereason Inc., Intel Corporation, Digital Guardian Inc., Guidance Software, Inc.

