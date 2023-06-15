Tiffanny Gates joins Capitol Meridian Partners as newest Operating Partner
Tiffanny is an accomplished executive and proven leader with decades of hands-on technology and public sector expertise who will help drive value creation across our growing portfolio.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiffanny Gates joins Capitol Meridian Partners as newest Operating Partner
— Adam Palmer
–Former Novetta CEO brings deep technological leadership experience in the Defense and National Security communities spanning machine learning, full-spectrum cyber, and multi-INT analytics
–Gates joins a talented team of Operating Partners, who bring 150+ years of leadership, management, and sector expertise to Capitol Meridian’s portfolio companies
Capitol Meridian Partners (CMP), which invests in companies that operate at the nexus of commercial and government markets – including government services, govtech, and aerospace and defense – today announced that Tiffanny Gates has joined the Firm as an Operating Partner. Gates most recently served as Senior Managing Director and National Security portfolio lead at Accenture Federal Services, having joined Accenture via the acquisition of Novetta Solutions, where she served as President and CEO from 2017 to 2021.
“We have worked with Tiffanny for many years, watching as she transformed Novetta Solutions into a leader in the industry. She is an accomplished executive and proven leader with decades of hands-on technology and public sector expertise who will help drive value creation across our growing portfolio,” said Adam Palmer, Co-Founder of CMP.
Gates joins a talented, diverse group of seasoned executives from across government and industry with 150+ years of leadership, management, and sector expertise, including:
• Niloofar Razi Howe – technology investor and executive in the cybersecurity and national security sectors
• Peter Malone – government policy, government appropriations, and aviation industry advisor
• Jackie Roberts – former Senior Director at the Environmental Defense Fund and former Chief Sustainability Officer at The Carlyle Group
• Dennis Liberson – organizational and human resource advisor for human capital planning, management and talent development
“I’m honored to join the Capitol Meridian team and support the work of seasoned investors Adam Palmer and Brooke Coburn,” said Tiffanny Gates. “Strategic deployment of technology into the government market is critical to enabling agencies to meet their specific mission objectives. This is a unique opportunity to help emerging companies bring their technology to the defense and national security sectors.”
Prior to AFS/Novetta, Gates served in executive roles at Raytheon, Blackbird Technologies, ManTech, and Emerging Technologies Group. She transitioned to the private sector after serving in the U.S. Navy as a Cryptologic Officer, and has worked with the Naval Security Group and the National Security Agency. She holds a Bachelor of Science from the United States Naval Academy.
CMP’s portfolio includes:
• LMI – a provider of technology-enabled management consulting, logistics and digital & analytics solutions to the U.S. government
• Altumint – a designer, developer, and operator of AI-based automated traffic enforcement programs for government customers to improve traffic and pedestrian safety
• PrimeFlight Aviation – a diversified aviation services platform serving the commercial, general aviation and cargo end-markets
About Capitol Meridian Partners
Capitol Meridian Partners, founded in 2021, invests at the nexus of commercial and government markets, targeting opportunities in the government services, GovTech, and aerospace and defense industries where the firm can drive value creation through active engagement with management. The firm draws upon the deep network of industry veterans curated over 25+ years of its principals’ experience in the sector to bring thoughtful strategic resources to each investment opportunity. www.capitolmeridian.com
Christopher Ullman
Capitol Meridian Partners
+1 202-641-2234
chris@chrisullman.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn