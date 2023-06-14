COVID-19 Weekly Update 6-14-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 14, 2023, there have been five deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,149 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Putnam County, a 79-year old female from Clay County, an 89-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Fayette County, and a 60-year old male from Boone County.