QuisLex Earns Band 1 Ranking in Annual Chambers and Partners’ Guide to Alternative Legal Service Providers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider and pioneer in the industry, announces its inclusion for the 13th consecutive year in the highest rank of Chambers and Partners’ annual rankings. Again, QuisLex ranked in Band 1 this year for both Contract Lifecycle Management and Litigation Services for alternative legal service providers.



Chambers and Partners is recognized as a world leader in research and analysis. The Chambers ALSP 2023 report is the fourth edition of its annual guide to the alternative legal services market, sharing its list of market-leading providers in each of the several categories. The report is produced as the result of interviews with service providers, their clients and third-party market insiders, as well as the analysis of qualitative feedback concerning technical ability, client service and value.

The 2023 Chambers ALSP guide summarizes QuisLex’s litigation services as follows:

Focusing on assisting clients requiring managed document review, QuisLex offers experience in a broad array of AI and other evolving technologies handling complex volume-intensive mandates. Its additional services include privilege reviews, redaction reviews and deposition and trial preparation work.

The guide also shares several quotes from QuisLex clients, such as the following:

“The team was well-organised and knowledgeable about the case. They were able to add to the team to adapt to the needs of the case quickly and seamlessly. The QuisLex team was very responsive and gave us amazing service.”

“They are very scalable…They work quickly and effectively.”

“Their review team are all on staff and not contractors, which allows them to ramp up very quickly. They have a variety of experience levels to suit the end-to-end needs of any matter.”



This year’s Chambers ALSP guide summarizes QuisLex’s CLM services as follows:

QuisLex's contract management capabilities include contract review, analysis, drafting and negotiation, and its more than 1,000 lawyers work with clients on a global basis. Its clients include AmLaw 100 law firms and Fortune 500 companies. QuisLex also uses AI technology in its contract analysis process.

The guide includes these among the quotes from QuisLex clients:

“QuisLex (is) able to provide a fully managed service across projects, with experienced project managers and legal experts of varying degrees of experience and seniority...”

“The right work is being done by the right people at the right time in the right geography. The team includes very experienced commercial attorneys. They are so professional that they often work directly with our business partners.”

“QuisLex provides a very prompt and courteous service. Most importantly, the QuisLex team with whom we work will raise questions/escalations when appropriate and make suggestions when they see potential issues or options for improvement.”



“Band 1 rankings in the annual Chambers ALSP report remain the industry gold standard, and we are proud to have achieved them again this year,” shares QuisLex CEO Ram Vasudevan. “We are grateful for our clients and the trust they continue to place in us and for their willingness to share their positive QuisLex experiences with Chambers for this report.”

For more information, see Chambers Alternative Legal Service Providers 2023 e-Edition.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time, highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and is proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

