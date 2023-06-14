Mass Spectrometry Market Size is Increasing to USD 14.47 BN by 2032

The mass spectrometry size was expected to be USD 6.93 in 2023 and USD 14.47 billion in 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 8.52% during those two years, says Precedence Research.

Market Overview

The mass-to-charge ratio of ions is measured analytically using the mass spectrometry method. The findings are displayed as a mass spectrum, which is a plot of intensity against the mass-to-charge ratio. Mass spectrometry is used in many academic fields and is capable of analyzing both complex mixtures and pure materials. Rising technological advancements and a variety of mass spectrometry applications are the main factors driving the global mass spectrometry market. More and more hybrid mass spectrometers are being employed in the search for new drugs.

The primary factors driving the mass spectrometry market are rising global spending on pharmaceutical R&D, government restrictions on drug safety, a growing emphasis on the quality of food products, and technological developments in mass spectrometers. Mass spectrometry offers greater sensitivity than other analytical technologies because of lower background interference and better specificity from recognizable fragmentation patterns to identify unidentified substances. In addition, it can detect the presence of suspicious compounds, offer information on the molecular weight of the suspected substance in the mixture, as well as information on the isotopic abundance of elements and short-term chemical data.

The improvements in space microscopy techniques have improved variables such as quick experiment results with high precision. The development of new tools and software can facilitate mass detection in a variety of fields, including drug development, proteomics, pharmaceuticals, meat security testing, and many others.

Regional Insight

The United States will have the biggest market share in North America for mass spectrometry due to significant government and private sector investment in research and development. For instance, the US government will spend USD 165,463 million on research and development, of which USD 40,663 million will go to the National Institutes of Health, according to an estimate by the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry spent about USD 83 billion on R&D activities in 2019, which will also help the country's research market grow, according to the Congressional Budget Office's April 2021 estimate. Also, the region has very significant government backing, which will probably support market expansion. For instance, the National Eye Institute, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, and National Human Genome Research Institute all promote UniProt, a free portal for finding protein sequencing and functional information.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region will expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the projection period due to the availability of a sizeable population and increasing emphasis on healthcare systems. Similar to this, the increasing interest in proteomics and genomics research, as well as the rise in academic institutions' activities for the development of protein-based treatments, has created sizable growth prospects for the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Scope of this report

Market Size in 2030 USD 12.29 Billion CAGR 8.52% from 2023 to 2032 North America Revenue Share 43% in 2022 Europe Revenue Share 26% in 2022 Asia Pacific Revenue Share 23% in 2022 Key Players Bruker Corporation, JEOL Ltd., Rigaku Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, LECO Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, and Others

Report Highlights

By Product , in 2022, the instruments segment's revenue share was 78%, which was the highest. There are many uses for spectrometers in the biotechnology industry, and mass spectrometry procedures are becoming more and more popular. These tools can be utilized in biomedical research and clinical and preclinical testing for the pharmaceutical industry's drug discovery efforts. For instance, the development of cell treatments for the treatment of cancer can make use of high-resolution hybrid mass spectrometry. The method has gained importance in recent years for proteomics-based research applications such as the identification of peptide sequences and molecular masses.

, in 2022, the instruments segment's revenue share was 78%, which was the highest. There are many uses for spectrometers in the biotechnology industry, and mass spectrometry procedures are becoming more and more popular. These tools can be utilized in biomedical research and clinical and preclinical testing for the pharmaceutical industry's drug discovery efforts. For instance, the development of cell treatments for the treatment of cancer can make use of high-resolution hybrid mass spectrometry. The method has gained importance in recent years for proteomics-based research applications such as the identification of peptide sequences and molecular masses. By Technology , Quadrupole liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry held the top spot in 2022 with a market share of 39%. Demand has grown significantly over the last few years as a result of the advantages this technology offers. For instance, the triple quadrupole technique, which can identify minute quantities of biomarkers in complex biological fluid matrices, is one of the essential analytical techniques for clinical research analysis. In this market, several important players have developed offerings. Waters Corporation, a renowned supplier of mass spectrometry products for the characterization of biomolecules for use in biotherapeutics, metabolomics, extracts, and leaching, is one notable manufacturer of this technology.

, Quadrupole liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry held the top spot in 2022 with a market share of 39%. Demand has grown significantly over the last few years as a result of the advantages this technology offers. For instance, the triple quadrupole technique, which can identify minute quantities of in complex biological fluid matrices, is one of the essential analytical techniques for clinical research analysis. In this market, several important players have developed offerings. Waters Corporation, a renowned supplier of mass spectrometry products for the characterization of biomolecules for use in biotherapeutics, metabolomics, extracts, and leaching, is one notable manufacturer of this technology. End Use, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms segment dominated the market in 2022 with a share of 45% due to the widespread adoption of protein sequencing using mass spectrometry in the pharmaceutical industry for drug discovery and development activities. The growing demand for biomolecule analysis and medication component analysis is predicted to further fuel the sector's growth. The category is expected to experience profitable growth over the coming years as a result of rising investments in biopharmaceutical research and expanding opportunities for research and development in the proteomics field.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

R&D activities increase the industries of Biotech and Pharma

The pharmaceutical and biotech industries are receiving more funding. As numerous current and emerging pharma and biotech companies concentrate on research and the invention of new techniques and instruments like mass spectrometry, this trend is likely to persist soon. For instance, metabolomic, lipidomic, and proteomic analyses are being improved using Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry (IMS-MS), which is gaining popularity quickly. Thus, an increase in R&D spending is anticipated to fuel demand for the mass spectrometer on the global market. Businesses make investments in crucial fields like biopharmaceuticals and personalized medicine. They are making investments in cutting-edge goods like mass spectrometers.

Restraints

Incapability to image

MS is known to identify compounds based on the measured mass-to-charge ratios. Additionally, these molecules are displayed or plotted on a spectrum with an X-Y axis that contrasts the relative intensity of the molecules with their relative mass-to-charge ratio on the left. Each molecule is represented by a peak on a graph, and the height of the peak corresponds to the concentration of that molecule in the sample. In pharmaceutical research and the creation of biomarkers (small detectable substances, typically a fluid injected into the body), molecular imaging techniques have become extremely popular because they allow researchers to examine the biological and anatomical characteristics of these molecules.

Opportunities

Increasing the importance of drug development and discovery

Spending on end-user R&D has increased because of the acceleration of disease rates caused by the most prevalent chronic diseases. The mass spectrometer is very useful in the search for new drugs because it provides distinctive and significant information on molecular interactions and protein functions. The use of MS in the discovery and development of medications is a result of the improved molecular understanding of the disease process. Due to the rapid development of mass spectrometry methodology, it is anticipated that the sensitivity and resolution of MS will produce greater quality and increase the likelihood of its use in large protein targets.

Recent Development

March 2022, the multi-omics analysis package has been made available by the Shimadzu Corporation. It is a program for metabolic engineering that automatically creates metabolic maps, carries out numerous data analyses, and generates a significant amount of mass spectrometry data in the areas of proteomics, metabolism, and flux analysis.

December 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific has completed the purchase of PPD. With this acquisition, PPD's proficiency in overseeing clinical trials and drug discovery is added, enhancing Thermo Fisher Scientific's mass spectrometry solutions.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Consumables & services

By Technology

Quadrupole Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Fourier Transform-Mass Spectrometry (FT-MS)

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)

Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization-Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (MALDI-TOF)

Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (TOFMS)

Magnetic Sector Mass Spectrometry

Others





By Application

Proteomics

Glycomics

Metabolomics

Others

By End-use

Government And Academic Institutions

Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Companies

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





