Home Healthcare Market Estimated to be Worth USD 405.11 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.3% | Report by Emergen Research
Rising incidence of chronic diseases and increasing technological advancement in-home healthcare products are key factors driving revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global home healthcare market size was USD 198.78 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.3%, during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Home healthcare market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension and increasing technological advancements in-home healthcare products.
Moreover, rising demand for telehealthcare services and virtual consultancy services for advice from healthcare experts without visiting clinics physically are some other factors driving revenue growth of the market.
Home healthcare refers to a range of medical and non-medical services provided to individuals in the comfort of their own homes. It offers personalized and convenient care to those who may have difficulty accessing traditional healthcare facilities or prefer to receive treatment at home. Home healthcare professionals, such as nurses, therapists, and caregivers, deliver a wide array of services, including administering medications, wound care, physical therapy, and assistance with activities of daily living. This approach promotes independence, improves the quality of life, and reduces the need for hospitalization. By bringing medical expertise and support directly to people's homes, home healthcare plays a vital role in meeting the unique needs of patients and enabling them to receive comprehensive care in a familiar and nurturing environment.
Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1084
The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.
The report covers the following companies-
McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG, and Co., Medline Industries, Inc., AccentCare Inc., Kindred Healthcare, LLC. (LifePoint Health, Inc.), Amedisys Inc., LHC Group Inc., The 3M Company, Arkray, Inc., and Baxter International Inc.
Some Key Highlights in the Report
The respiratory equipment segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases globally that can be attributed to growth in air pollution and surge in consumption of cigarettes. In addition, a rise in cost of conventional healthcare services has led to growing popularity of home healthcare services.
The hospice & palliative care services segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rise in aging population and incidences of life-threatening diseases among aging population.
The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing number of long-term diseases including Parkinson's disease and dementia as well as neurological conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market. In addition, there is a robust presence of major market players, such as Amedisys Inc., Kindred Healthcare, LLC., Medline Industries, Inc., and AccentCare, Inc., in countries in this region.
In addition to encouraging profitable returns, this particular research offering is poised to build on the historical growth outcomes of report readers, future growth prognostics, as well as a sufficient understanding of growth starters. This highly competitive study provides extensive information on market growth prognosis and trajectory, as well as a detailed overview of the competitive spectrum and an in-depth understanding of dynamic segmentation.
Emergen Research has segmented the global home healthcare market based on product, services, ailments, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)
Diagnostic Devices
Vital Sign Monitoring Devices
Weight Monitoring Devices
Glucose Monitoring Devices
Health Maintenance Device
Geriatric Assistance Devices
Nutrition Management Devices
Air Quality Devices
Locomotive Assistance Devices
Automated Wheelchair
Walking Assist Devices
Home pregnancy & Fertility Kits
Drug Delivery Devices
Pumps
Syringes
Dialysis Products
Continuous
Automated
Respiratory Equipment
Ventilators
Nebulizers
Oxygen Therapy Equipment
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)
Rehabilitation Services
Infusion Therapy Services
Unskilled Care Services
Respiratory Therapy Services
Pregnancy Care Services
Skilled Nursing Services
Hospice & Palliative Care Services
Ailments Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder
Diabetes
Hypertension
Asthma
Depression
Cardiovascular Diseases
Dementia
Parkinson’s Disease
Bone & Joint Diseases
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1084
Key point summary of the report:
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.
It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.
The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.
It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.
The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.
The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.
Regional Outlook of Home Healthcare Market:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Buy the Full Research Report of Global Home Healthcare Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1084
Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.
Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research:
maritime autonomous surface ships market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/maritime-autonomous-surface-ships-market
semiconductor lasers market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/semiconductor-lasers-market
decision intelligence market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/decision-intelligence-market
blockchain distributed ledger market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-distributed-ledger-market
crystal oscillator market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/crystal-oscillator-market
development and operations market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/development-and-operations-market
intelligent building automation technologies market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-building-automation-technologies-market
metaverse in education market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metaverse-in-education-market
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn