global domain name system (DNS) provision market is expected to reach USD 600 million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --



An escalated switching to integrated surveillance & cloud-based provisions is anticipated to drive the market.

The global domain name system (DNS) provision market is expected to reach USD 600 million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Developing cognizance associated with the prominence on protecting the internet sites from attempted DDoS (a particular type of DoS attack in which the compromised systems are brought to use in order to target an individual system which is thought of causing the denial of provision attempts) attack to fortify the security feature of the internet sites, is likely to propel the market growth.

An escalated switching to integrated surveillance & cloud-based provisions, the advent of ITOS and granularity, and inexpensive deployment of DNS are other key factors estimated to push the market growth.

One key factor limiting the progress of the market is the global presence of provision providers giving DNS provisions for free as these providers will play a significant role in bringing down the revenue of the paid provision providers.

The major share in the domain name system (DNS) provision market would be occupied by North America with USD 118.6 million in 2018 and would continue to lead the market during the forecast period with Europe holding the next spot owing to huge acceptance of DNS provisions in industries and organizations in these regions.

Major factors providing impetus to revenue growth of the global ICT market are increasing penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart watches, increased affordability and accessibility of the Internet for people worldwide, and rapid digitalization across various industrial sectors including banking & finance, telecommunications, education, healthcare, automotive, buildings & construction, agriculture, power & energy, and oil & gas. Other key factors expected to contribute to the global market revenue growth are rapid adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, big data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing in a wide range of industries, emergence of the 5G technology, rising demand for advanced Wi-Fi systems, increasing need for faster Internet provisions, and growing concerns about user data safety and privacy.

To download a PDF sample copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1401

DNS segment accounting for the largest revenue share during the forecast period is not based on factual information. As an AI language model, I don't have access to real-time market data, but I can provide you with some general information about the DNS industry.

DNS (Domain Name System) services are essential for the functioning of the internet. DNS service providers offer various types of DNS services, including primary and secondary DNS. Primary DNS servers are responsible for storing and serving the original copies of a domain's DNS records, while secondary DNS servers act as backups and provide redundancy to ensure high availability.

In terms of revenue generation, it is challenging to make a specific statement about the market share or revenue contribution of primary or secondary DNS services. Revenue in the DNS industry can come from various sources, including managed DNS services, domain registration, value-added services, and enterprise solutions. It depends on the business model and pricing strategies of individual DNS service providers.

Furthermore, the market dynamics and competitive landscape in the DNS industry can vary over time, influenced by factors such as technological advancements, market demand, pricing competition, and the emergence of new players. Therefore, it's important to refer to up-to-date market research or industry reports for accurate information on revenue shares within the DNS industry.

Get a sample copy of the Domain Name System (DNS) Provision market report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1401

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Top 10 Companies Operating in the Global Domain Name System (DNS) Provision Market:

Google (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Verisign (US), Cloudflare (US), Akamai Technologies (US), CDNetworks (South Korea), DNS Made Easy (US), IBM (US), and Microsoft (US).

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of the type of deployment, the market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud-based The Cloud-based deployment will have the highest growth rate of 10.8% during the forecast period as most of the managed DNS provision providers are making cloud-based solutions available to their customers. Moreover, the installation and maintenance cost of clouds based deployment is less than that of an on-premises deployment.

On the basis of the type of server, the market has been segmented into primary and secondary DNS server. The secondary DNS server segment is projected to have the highest growth rate of CAGR 10.7% during the forecast period. This is due to the widespread use of DNS provisions by various end-users and in case of an outage or breakdown, a portion of enormous query data traffic can be diverted to the secondary DNS server. The primary DNS server is anticipated to lead the market as these servers are the main necessity for hosting a DNS provision.

On the basis of regions, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East, and The major share of the market would be occupied by North America with USD 118.6 million in 2018 and would continue to lead the market during the forecast period with Europe holding the next spot owing to huge acceptance of DNS provisions in industries and organizations in these regions. In terms of highest growth rate, APAC region would grab the top spot with a CAGR of 10.78% due to the proliferation of internet users in the countries in this region.

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1401

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.

Explore More Industry Research by Reports and Data:

Smart Irrigation Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/21/2162556/0/en/Smart-Irrigation-Market-To-Reach-USD-3-147-29-Million-By-2027-Rise-in-Awareness-about-Conservation-of-Water-and-an-Increase-in-Investment-for-R-D-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Driving-the.html

Humic-based Biostimulants Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/28/2166213/0/en/Humic-based-Biostimulants-Market-to-Reach-USD-1-037-5-Million-By-2027-Global-Analysis-Industry-Statistics-Revenue-Demand-and-Trend-Analysis-Research-Report-by-Reports-and-Data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting provisions. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com