Plus Company Launches Industry-First +DAO on Polygon

Embodying its mission to drive tech-infused creativity and ideas, +DAO gives Plus Company’s employees creative control over innovative projects

/EIN News/ -- QUÉBEC CITY, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking a bold next step in its mission of fostering tech-infused creativity, Plus Company is launching +DAO , an internal Decentralized Autonomous Organization, for its 3,000 employees across the network. A first-of-its-kind industry initiative, +DAO offers a whole new approach to innovation, allowing token holders to come together as a community, vote on self initiated projects and have them funded by an on-chain fund, controlled solely by +DAO members. Plus Company is building +DAO on Polygon – the largest subchain of Ethereum and a leading blockchain platform for building and scaling decentralized projects.



A continuation of its Webby Award winning PlusConnect NFT program launched in 2022, +DAO is open to every Plus Company employee globally. Employees are encouraged to join, put forth ideas and vote on the ones they want to see move forward. The rules for the DAO will be initially established by the founding members of +DAO, however as it is a self-governed entity, these rules can be modified based on the collective voting of +DAO members using Snapshot Labs’ oSnap platform to facilitate off-chain voting for governance proposals.

"This initiative is a great step towards understanding the creative economy of the future, with its shifting cultures and technologies, that will call for new ways of organizing ourselves and shaping how work is funded and rewarded,” says Akanksha Goel, Vice President and Regional Lead Middle East and India, We Are Social, Plus Company. "It’s critical we understand these shifts early to better equip ourselves & our brands to navigate the future and +DAO helps us do just that."

The +DAO experience is powered by Polygon’s low fees and high transaction speeds, and the energy-efficient consensus mechanisms known as Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Polygon PoS has emerged as a hub for some of the most important Web3 projects, due to the network’s technical capabilities, a thriving ecosystem and the team’s commitment to sustainability.

Using oSnap, a joint effort between UMA and Snapshot, +DAO has implemented off-chain voting to allow PlusConnect NFT holders to vote on governance proposals. With oSnap, the DAO will be able to see proposals through to on-chain execution without falling back to a central team.

“+DAO is an embodiment of Plus Company’s entrepreneurial spirit and belief in being partners in possibility. By handing creative control to our most engaged employees globally, we’re giving them the trust, support, and resources they need to nurture an independent spirit and creative culture, and make each individual a partner in possibility.” says Brett Marchand, Plus Company’s CEO. “This initiative is changing the traditional agency network model and creating an environment where fresh, original thinking can thrive.”

The first projects are anticipated to be submitted by mid June, with voting beginning at the end of June.

Learn more about Plus Company and our network of agencies by visiting PlusCompany.com or online @PlusCompany on Twitter and Plus Company on LinkedIn.

About Plus Co

Plus Company, founded in 2021, is an entrepreneurial network of forward-thinking creative agencies, each bringing its own expertise and empowered by the collective capabilities of the network. Brought together by the unabashed belief that anything is possible, the unique partnership of and limitless drive of the over 24 agencies deliver creative magic fueled by an innate understanding of culture, technology, and data. Plus Company agency brands include: We Are Social and its partner practices Socialize, Hello, Kobe and Metta; fuseproject; All Inclusive Marketing (AIM), Aperture1, Camp Jefferson, Citizen Relations, Cossette, Cossette Media, Impact Research, Jungle Media, K72, Level Eleven, Magic Circle Workshop, Magnet, Mekanism, Middle Child, PathIQ, Septième and The Narrative Group (TNG). Plus Company has more than 3,000 employees, across 12 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Built on collaboration, not competition. Partners In Possibility.

About Polygon

Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups), sidechains, app-specific chains and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding 261 million, over 1.4 million smart contracts created and 2.7 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, QiDao and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is carbon neutral with the goal of leading Web3 in becoming carbon negative.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for dApps you develop, get started here.

Website | Twitter | Developer Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Discord | Instagram | Facebook

About oSnap

oSnap is a collaborative effort between UMA and Snapshot that enables Optimistic Snapshot Execution. It uses UMA’s optimistic oracle with Snapshot’s off-chain voting and Safe multi-sig wallets to help DAOs execute the outcomes of governance decisions on-chain in a decentralized manner. oSnap empowers DAO members to execute Snapshot vote results via Safe, using UMA for verification. As a result, oSnap removes the need to trust central teams, allowing DAOs to maintain decentralization. oSnap’s alignment with crypto’s decentralized ethos has quickly resonated with the Web3 community. Since launching in early 2023, a host of leading DAOs including Across Protocol, ShapeShift, and BarnBridge have integrated the solution in a commitment to maintaining decentralization.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caae8b2d-9b2d-442b-9e89-8249af2c490b

Jake Pare jake.pare@citizenrelations.com