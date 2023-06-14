ibex to Sponsor CCW Customer Contact Week 2023

Award-winning BPO Will Host Exclusive CX Industry Leaders Luncheon and Celebrate the 2023 CX Leadership Awards Winners

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of CCW Customer Contact Week 2023 in Las Vegas, June 19-22. CCW is the world’s largest customer contact event series, bringing together customer care, CX, and contact center leaders.



“We are looking forward to engaging with industry leaders at CCW and sharing the latest technology and solutions for optimizing the customer experience to drive revenue,” said John Thompson, Global Head of Sales, ibex. “We combine our award-winning AI-enabled WaveX technology platform with an amazing employee culture and agent experience to deliver next-level CX solutions for some of the world’s most recognizable brands.”

In addition to its conference sponsorship, ibex will host a VIP luncheon with CX industry leaders and influencers on Wednesday, June 21, and crown the winners of the 2023 CX Leadership Awards that evening.

The ibex CX Leadership Awards recognize the individuals and companies that leverage their industry leadership, technology innovation, and ability to address dynamic market challenges to drive superior customer engagement, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and simplify the customer journey.

“Businesses of all sizes recognize that now more than ever is the time to improve their CX—or risk losing customers to more nimble and scalable competitors,” said Barry Canty, SVP, Marketing, ibex. “As a global leader in delivering next-generation CX solutions, we are excited to honor those CX innovators who are raising the bar – through vision, technology, innovation, and optimization – and transforming the customer experience for their brands.”

ibex CX experts will be on site to share best practices and showcase the latest technologies to improve customer interactions, contact center performance, and client outcomes, all while reducing operating costs.

