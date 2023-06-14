Multiple Sclerosis Organisations Commit to a Shared Global Research Strategy to Accelerate Cures for MS

/EIN News/ -- Agreement seeks to coordinate resources on the highest potential research



TORONTO, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiple sclerosis organisations from Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, MS International Federation, Spain, U.K., and U.S. have jointly declare their collective commitment to a global research strategy to cure MS. There are multiple paths to MS cures and this coordination will effectively address knowledge gaps and avoid duplication to speed progress together.

Through the Global Research Strategy Framework the organisations will:

Complete a landscape analysis of MS research funding and infrastructure

Share national research plans and identify specific areas for collaboration and acceleration

Align individual and collective resources on the Global Research Framework

Create new joint initiatives to address strategic gaps

Report on progress together



“The MS community is diverse, and it spans far beyond Canada. Collaboration is key in making a world free of MS a reality,” said Dr. Pamela Valentine, President and CEO, MS Canada. “Connecting the global MS community through our shared focus on a worldwide research strategy will help us reach pathways to cures for MS faster.”

MS Organisations Endorsing this Statement:

Associazione Italiana Sclerosi Multipla (Italian MS Society)

Deutsche Multiple Sklerose Gesellschaft (Germany)

Esclerosis Múltiple España (Spain)

Fondation pour l’Aide à la Recherche sur la Sclérose En Plaques (France)

MS Australia

MS Canada

MS International Federation (Global)

MS Society UK

National MS Society (U.S.)

Scleroseforeningen (Danish MS Society)

About Pathways to Cures

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a growing global health challenge affecting nearly 3 million people worldwide. Tremendous progress has been made in the understanding and treatment of MS over the last several decades, but cures remain elusive. Progress will be hastened by having a roadmap that describes the knowledge gaps, milestones, and research priorities leading to cures for everyone with MS.

The Pathways to Cures Roadmap was published in 2022 and includes carefully considered recommendations from leaders in MS research and clinical care, as well as people living with a lived experience with MS. The Roadmap has been endorsed by 30 leading MS patient and professional organisations across the globe.

Research breakthroughs leading to MS cures will require strategic investments in areas of high opportunity and increased multidisciplinary collaboration. The Pathways to Cures Roadmap is a comprehensive plan to achieve MS cures. It is a focal point to coordinate, innovate and optimize research investments.

