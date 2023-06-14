Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market: An In-Depth Exploration of the Industry

Rising demand for lightweight flight control systems is a key factor driving aircraft flight control system market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 13.38 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of aircraft flight control systems in military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The goal of the most recent market intelligence report, "Global Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market", is to provide the intended audience with essential details about the global keyword industry. The study includes a detailed discussion of the report's key drivers, restrictions, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macroeconomic factors affecting the keyword market. The report conducts extensive research on the factors that have an impact on the expansion of the Aircraft Flight Control Systems market as well as the expansion of the industry. The report goes into great detail about the benefits and drawbacks of the pandemic for the Aircraft Flight Control Systems industry. The Aircraft Flight Control Systems industry's dynamics have changed as a result of economic volatility and disruptions to the supply chain. The report looks at how the pandemic affected the market's most important segments and regions. Accordingly, Emergen Research's report on the Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market is an in-depth compilation of the most important aspects of the market, such as product offerings by key players, wide range of applications. of these products, key market segments, key competitors, company profile, pricing strategy, production capacity, revenue generation strategy, technological advancement, etc. The global economic landscape has been dramatically altered by the pandemic, disrupting the workings of the Aircraft Flight Control Systems market. The market for aircraft flight control systems was valued at USD 13.38 billion worldwide in 2021, and it is anticipated to grow at a revenue CAGR of 7.9% over the following five years. Large fleets of military and commercial aircraft, lightweight flight control systems, IoT advancements and acceptance in aircraft systems, and rising awareness of aircraft safety are the main drivers influencing the market's revenue growth.

Aircraft flight control system is a collection of mechanical and electronic components that enable an aircraft to fly with exceptional precision and reliability. Controls and flight surfaces are inextricably linked, set the aircraft to fly in cruise mode, and activate autopilot. In addition, light safety, aircraft performance, and reliability are all significantly improved by using flight control systems for aircraft manufacturers. Some of the main benefits of flight control systems include protection of flight envelope, decreased pilot workload, minimized aircraft weight, and improved handling characteristics and dependability. Manufacturers are now concentrating on lightweight flight control systems that will reduce the weight of wings as well as overall weight. Moreover, reduction in weight of flight control systems has attracted attention of commercial aviation and defense forces across the globe, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. For example, in October 2022, BAE Systems, a UK-based aerospace company and Supernal, a U.S. -based smart mobility service provider agreed to collaborate on design and development of flight control computer for Supernal's electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle. This collaboration aims to define the architecture of a lightweight, fly-by-wire system for its autonomous aircraft, which will fly safely and efficiently due to fly-by-wire controls.

However, unmanned aerial vehicles are quickly gaining popularity in the military sector for a variety of missions that would be too costly or risky for a full-scale piloted vehicle. These types of aircraft don’t have any pilots. Onboard systems manage flight control instead of pilots. There are numerous commercial flight control systems available in the recent years, each designed to be configurable for integration with a wide range of unmanned aerial systems. They frequently have integrated sensors, such as accelerometers, GPS receivers, rate gyros, and barometric sensors, for gauging the condition of vehicle, as well as a processing system for running control loops and corresponding with ground station software. Furthermore, increasing adoption of aircraft flight control systems in military UAVs is driving revenue growth of the market.

The global Aircraft Flight Control Systems market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Aircraft Flight Control Systems market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

BAE Systems, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales, Moog Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace, Safran, and Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The digital fly-by-wire segment is expected to increase at a steady revenue rate over the forecast period. Digital fly-by-wire system means that spacecraft was entirely controlled by a computer. Pilots used to manually manipulate airplane components using an analog system, which consisted of pulleys, levers, and cables. Growing adoption of digital fly-by-wire in commercial and military aircraft is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The fixed-wing segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period. Major aircraft makers are attempting to substitute bulky, antiquated electric components with more advanced, energy-efficient alternatives, which is expected to rise demand for more sophisticated flight control systems for aircraft and drive revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global aircraft flight control system market in 2021. This is due to increasing development of IoT and increasing use of wearable devices in countries throughout this region, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. The region is known for its fast adoption of new innovative technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), wearable technology, smart cities, smart agriculture, connected cars, and others. By 2025, North America is expected to have 5.4 billion IoT connections.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cockpit Control

Flight Control Surfaces

Sensors

Actuators

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Digital Fly-By-Wire

Fly-By-Wire

Power Fly-By-Wire

Hydro-Mechanical

Fit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Linefit

Retrofit

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

