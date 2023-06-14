AgriFORCE Provides Update on UN(THINK) Awakened Flour Commercial Efforts

Completed Readiness for Launch of its Hard Red Wheat, a One-of-a-Kind Germinated Wheat Flour for Bread Products

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today provided an update on the qualification of its UN(THINK) Awakened Flour. Recent production and lab work has finalized the commercial readiness of its Awakened Flour Hard Red Wheat, a one-of-a-kind germinated wheat flour appropriate for making breads. Internal testing continues, evaluating nutritional content, taste, and texture.



Photos: June 4, 2023 -David Naccarato, AgriFORCE, Inventor of the CERES-MNG Patent

As previously announced, UN(THINK) Awakened Flour uses a 100% natural patented process that captures the goodness of the grain, providing all the nutritional and dietary benefits of sprouted wheat, while enhancing the flavor, texture, richness and natural sweetness that are ideal for breads and pastries. UN(THINK) Awakened Flour uses 100% of the whole wheat kernel with no added ingredients.

UN(THINK) Awakened Flour in both Soft White Wheat (for baking) and Hard Red Wheat (for bread) is now available for B2B customers in Canada and the U.S. and AgriFORCE plans to expand sales into the direct-to-consumer market after the summer.

UN(THINK) flour products have been delivered to commercial bakeries for sampling, testing, and product development. We’re now on second batches of trials with these commercial bakeries with the hard red flour and are awaiting the baking results and timeline for baked products development with our UN(THINK) flour products.

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an agtech company focused on building an integrated agtech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable agtech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

